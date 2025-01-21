Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vicky Pattison is releasing an explicit deepfake video of herself as part of a Channel 4 documentary.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old reality star is set to direct, produce and distribute the video, and she will use artificial intelligence (AI) to superimpose her own face onto the performer as she looks to explore the devastating impact deepfake pornography has on women and girls in 'Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape'.

The Guardian previously reported that almost 4,000 celebrities have been victims of deepfake pornography including Taylor Swift, Jenna Ortega, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Georgia Meloni and Channel 4 News presenter Cathy Newman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Pattison said in a statement: "As part of the documentary, I have made the challenging decision to release my own deepfake sex tape online, which I directed and produced with actors to ensure the process was fully consensual from start to finish.

“I wrestled with this decision for a long time, mulling over the permanence of it, and ultimately coming to accept the fact that this content may live online forever. Whilst I know this doesn’t compare to the distress and horror actual victims feel when they discover this content of themselves, I hope it will give some insight into what they go through."

The former 'Geordie Shore' star is "hugely passionate about women's issues", and she noted she has become "increasingly disturbed by how prevalent the problem of deepfake porn is becoming".

She continued: “I want this documentary to bring attention to the imbalance of power and encourage society, lawmakers and tech companies to provide stronger protections and support for those who are affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My goal is to foster empathy and drive action, and to contribute to a larger movement for justice and change, so victims feel supported, understood and empowered to reclaim their voices and control.”

In the hour-long documentary, Vicki will meet women who have suffered with image-based abuse, including Channel 4 presenter Cathy Newman, as well as those not in the public eye.

What is deepfake pornography?

Deepfake pornography, or fake pornography, is a type of synthetic pornography that is created via altering already-existing photographs or video by applying deepfake technology to the images of the participants.

Vicky Pattison: My Deepfake Sex Tape will air on Tuesday 2 February at 10pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now