MAFS US: 5 things to know about Married at First Sight United States season 19 - including a big cast shake-up
A new group of singles have signed up to the Married at First Sight US experiment. Once again, they’ll be putting their romantic fates in the hands of relationship experts and hoping they will then meet the love of their life for their first time on their wedding day.
MAFS US has now been on our screens for more than a decade as it first launched back in 2014 - and in that time the show has created 13 successful couples, who are still married after meeting on the show - because on the US version of the show the couples actually do get legally married just moments after they first lay eyes on each other.
No doubt the season 19 pairings will hope they can join the list of happy couples. The season was actually filmed last year - as the hugely popular dating show is always filmed months in advance - so it’s already been decided what will happen between them. But, fans are eagerly waiting for their journeys to play out on-screen.
Here’s five things we know about MAFS US season 19.
All of the cast members will be from one city
MAFS will be in Texas for season 19, with the cast filming in Austin. All of the cast members will also be from the city.
The network the show will be broadcast on is changing
The new season will be shown on streaming service Peacock, instead of Lifetime. This came after a major deal was struck between MAFS’ production company Kinetic Content and Peacock.
The air date is in the coming months
As with previous seasons of the series, Married At First Sight season 19 will likely air in the Autumn of 2025, but it could also have a late summer release. Throughout MAFS’ previous runs, there have been seasons that aired in the autumn and winter months as well as in the summer months, however, so it’s tricky to see a pattern. MAFS season 18 and 17 both aired in October, however, so it could be that season 19 will also air in October. But, Since Peacock is taking over and season 19's premiere is highly anticipated, a summer premiere date seems more likely as the network takes over production. We’ll update this page when the official air date is announced.
The cast will include multiple show first contestants
Usually, there are 10 cast members who will be coupled up during the experiment, and it’s thought this year’s season will be no different. Some of the cast information, including their names, ages and occupations, has already been leaked. We haven’t seen photos of any of the cast members yet, but what we do know is below.
- Jalyn - Late 20s, Realtor
- Josh - Early 30s, Roofing company owner
- Rhonda - Late 50s or early 60s, Marketing
- Patric - Late 50s or early 60s, Consultant
- Belynda - Late 40s or early 50s, Realtor
- Chad - Late 40s or early 50s, Executive
- Brittany - Early 30s, Human Resources
- Will - Early 30s, Consultant at Accounting Firm
- Meghann - Late 30s, Realtor and also works for his family's surety bond business
- Derrek - Late 30s, E-Commerce
Season 19 will have the biggest casting shake-up in the show's history. According to a fan site, one of the couples, Belynda and Chad, are in their late forties or early fifties, while another couple, Rhonda and Patric, are in their late fifties or early sixties.
There will be a mother-daughter duo for the first time in the show’s history. It’s not known which cast members have this connection, but as the two older female cast members it’s safe to assume that either Belynda or Rhonda is the mum.
There may be new relationship experts
MAFS producers have put out a casting call for new relationship experts. It's unclear whether season 19 will have new experts, but it is something that could happen in the future it seems. Since the season 19 weddings were filmed last February, and the casting call was recent, that could mean Pastor Cal Roberson, Doctor Pia Holec, and Dr Pepper Schwartz could be back once again.
