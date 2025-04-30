Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married at First Sight Australia is coming to an end - here’s the key dates for the final episodes, including the eagerly anticipated reunion and who will be attending.

After two months of relationship highs and lows, arguments and make ups, kisses and cheating scandals, it’s almost time for the latest season of MAFS Aus to come to an end in the UK.

Now, thanks to the internet and social media, UK viewers already know which couples are still together in the real world today - but the Channel 4 dating show is so beloved that fans still want to see all the drama play out on-screen.

Here’s all the details of when the final episodes will air in the UK on E4 - including the last episode and the all-important reunion episode.

When will MAFS Australia season 12 come to an end in the UK?

The last episode of the 2025 season will air next Thursday (May 8) between 7.30pm and 9.15pm.

The air dates of the final episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 in the UK - including the reunion episodes and who will be there. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

When will the MAFS Australia season 12 reunion episode air in the UK?

As always, there are two reunion episodes for MAFS season 12. The reunion dinner party will air on Wednesday, (May 7) between 7.30pm and 9.05pm. Viewers can expect to hear multiple bombshells and secrets which will rock the group. Then, all of the show’s participants, including the ones who left before Final Vows, will have one last sit down with the experts at a commitment ceremony on Thursday May 8. In the episode, which will air between 7.30pm and 9.15pm, every couple will reflect on their MAFS journey and where they stand in present day.

MAFS Australia season 12 last episode schedule

Here’s all the details of when the final episodes of the season will air, including the content and air times of each. Take note as there are some different broadcast times and you wouldn’t want to miss any of the last juicy scenes!

Today, (Wednesday April 30) between 7.30pm and 9pm: Final Test week continues

Tomorrow, (Thursday May 1) between 7.30pm and 9pm: Final dinner party

Monday (April 5) between 8pm and 9pm, and then between 10pm and 10.40pm: Final Vows part one

Tuesday (April 6) between 7.30pm and 9pm: Final Vows part two

Wednesday (April 7) between 7.30pm and 9.05pm: Reunion dinner party

Thursday (April 8) between 7.30pm and 9.15pm: Reunion commitment ceremony

Who will attend the MAFS Australia season 12 reunion?

Most of the MAFS Australia 2025 cast attended the reunion dinner party and commitment ceremony, but some of the participants decided to give it a miss.

Lauren Hall, Morena Farina, Tim Gromie and Jake Luik were the four participants that didn’t attend. Lauren kept referring to her co-stars as ‘bogans’ throughout her time in the experiment and made it clear she no longer wanted to spend time with them when she left. Morena also showed distaste for not just her on-screen husband Tony Mojanovski, but also her fellow brides and grooms, when she left a commitment ceremony immediately after revealing she was leaving the experiment.

Tim received a huge amount of backlash over his treatment of his on-screen wife Katie Johnston when he left her just days after the experiment started - and this forced him to delete his social media and distance himself from the show altogether. Jake, meanwhile, who was married for a brief time to Ashleigh Ackerman , also got a lot of hate online after his comments about physical appearances of the other brides in the series.

Lauren’s two former on-screen husbands, Clint Rice and Eliot Donovan, did attend the reunion. As did Tony, Katie and Ashleigh. They appeared alongside other cast mates Jacqui Burfoot, Ryan Donnelly, Awhina Rutene, Adrian Araouzou, Carina Mirabile, Paul Antoine, Rhi Disljenkovic, Jeff Gobbels, Jamie Marinos, Dave Hand, Teejay Halkias, Beth Kelly, Veronica Cloherty, Sierah Swepstone and Billy Belcher.