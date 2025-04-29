Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married at First Sight season 12 bride Awhina Rutene appears to have confirmed her relationship status with co-star Billy Belcher.

Awhina has been linked to Billy since February, when it was also revealed that the TV bride had split from her on-screen husband Adrian Araouzou after they had left the experiment and taken their romance in to the real world. Billy, meanwhile, split with his wife Sierah Swepstone after just a few weeks in the experiment.

The pair have, however, previously denied there’s any romance between them. Awhina told Daily Mail Australia, that she is just friends with Billy. “[He's] a WA guy. We have built a friendship. He happened to be at my birthday, but it is a purely platonic friendship,” she said.

But, she now appears to have confirmed she is dating her co-star. They have both posted photos and videos of them looking glam together and attending a racing event in Perth. Awhina captioned one of the videos she posted to her Instagram Stories: "Our exes ate a plate of meat, but who really ate?"

Married at First Sight fans saw Billy's ex Sierah become close to Awhina’s ex Adrian during the show's partner swapping exercise - leaving both of them blindsided. But, now it appears they could have carried out a wife swap of their own.

The video initiated lots of responses from fans, who were excited at the apparent confirmation of their romance. One said: "Billy and Awhina, Jamie and Elliott. the experts got it wrong and should have had them paired from the start." A second said: "Experts really got this season wrong in the matches. Billy now with Awhina, Jamie with Elliot. They are all so happy now."

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 co-stars Awhina Rutene and Billy Belcher appear to have confirmed their romance with this photo. Photo by Instagram/@_awhinarutene. | Instagram/@_awhinarutene

They were referring to the fact that fellow co-stars Jamie Marinos and Eliot Donovan are now said to be dating post-show, after both of their respective relationships with who they were matched with on the show fell apart.

Jamie was matched with Dave Hand, while Eliot had two matches; Lauren Hall and then Veronica Cloherty. Jamie also made it to the end of the experiment with Dave and agreed to stay togther in the outside world at Final Vows, just like Awhina and Adrian - but they also split after a short time together once they had returned to their normal lives. Eliot, meanwhile, split with Lauren after only a couple of days together. He was then given a second chance with second match Veronica, but they only lasted a few weeks.

Billy shared a photo of the pair to his main Instagram grid with a similar caption: “Who really ate?”

Awhina and Billy were first seen allegedly enjoying a romantic Valentine’s Day date by the beach where they walked hand in hand and cuddled close, according to local news reports. Earlier in the month, he made a surprise appearance at the joint 31st birthday party of Awhina and her twin sister Cleo. Notably, he was the only MAFS 2025 star to be in attendance.

Then, in mid-March, the duo was photographed supposedly going on a double date with co-stars Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels. Billy was seen with his arm around Awhina’s shoulder as they walked down the street.

