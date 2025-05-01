Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Married at First Sight Australia star has spoken out about her ‘new lease of life’ after being given just 32 years to live.

Lyndall Grace, now 30, rose to fame when she appeared on the beloved Channel Nine dating show in 2023. She was paired with Cameron 'Cam' Woods, but their romance didn’t work out and ultimately led to one of the most dramatic MAFS final vows in the show's history.

During her time on the show, Lyndall spoke openly about being diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) at just two-weeks-old - and being given a life expectancy of just 32 years. At the time she was 27 and discussed how her prognosis had impacted her life, including her romantic decisions. She told producers, and then her match Cam, that she’d stopped herself from pursuing relationships for fear of a partner having to lose her early in life.

While she was recording the show Lyndall's life completely changed, following ﻿the introduction of the medication called Trikafta to the PBS in 2022. The reality star was told that Trikafta would drastically extend her life expectancy by 40 years.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare inherited genetic condition that causes breathing and digestive problems. There is currently no cure and it can shorten the life of sufferers, according to NHS.

Lyndall has now spoken to Channel Nine to explain how getting access to Tri﻿kafta has changed her life. She said was "breathing better and waking up more refreshed” instantly. In just two months, doctors told her that her lung function improved from 60 percent to 92 percent, giving her a new lease on life.

Though the reality star went on to say that she was nothing but grateful that Trikafta had changed her life for the better, she also admitted that the news also sent her into crisis. "There was this existential dread of 'oh God, I'm not there. I haven't done any of the work to set myself up for a house or a partner or anything like that'," she explained. She went on: "The first thing I thought when I heard the news about Trikafta was 'oh my God I can get married, oh my God I can have kids'.”

More than two years on from the introduction of Trikafta, Lyndall has now made some choices about how she wants her newly-found future to look. ﻿"I will still live a wonderful life if I don't have a long-term partner or don't have kids but now it's the idea that I have the choice," she said. "I would love to freeze my eggs because I want to keep that choice alive."

While so much work has been done to improve the lives of those with CF, Lyndall concluded the interview to say she believes there’s still a need for more funding and research in to the health condition. ﻿"Trikafta is a treatment not a cure. As much as the outlook is so much better we still have so much work to do because not everyone with CF has access to it or responds to the medication properly. I don't want anybody else to get left behind,” she said.