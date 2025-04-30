4 . Matt Pilmoor and Shona Manderson

Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor didn’t meet until the reunion for series 8 of Married at First Sight UK as, due to the timing of their entrances into the show, they didn't actually get to know each other as the process was on-going. Shona was married to Brad Skelly, and at first their romance looked very promising. But, the experts soon raised concerns with Brad’s behavious towards his new wife, calling him out for gaslighting her, and the pair were asked to leave the experiment and split a short time after. Matt, meanwhile, had been married to Adrienne Naylor but the pair's romance was short-lived. Matt and Shona met once the experiment had finished, at a reunion party for all the cast members, in June 2023. They have been dating ever since and are said to want to get married and start a family. They are also approaching their two year anniversary, and regularly share an insight into their loved-up relationship on Instagram. During the recent MAFS UK 2025 reunion, which included cast members from series 8 and series 9, Matt declared his love for Shona in front of everyone at the dinner table and presented her with a promise ring. Photo by Instagram/@mattpilmoor. | Instagram/@mattpilmoor Photo: Instagram/@mattpilmoor