Some of the romances have stood the test of time and the couples are still together today, while some of the initial sparks fizzled in a matter of months - or even weeks or days.
No matter what the outcome of the attraction, however, all of the relationships caused more than just raised eyebrows when they revealed. In a lot of cases, that’s because the partner swap was also part of a MAFS cheating scandal - and as a result their original partner felt betrayed and disrespected.
But, even when romance blossomed after the experiment ended, co-stars and fans alike have been more than a bit surprised to discover that a new pairing is together simply because nobody saw it coming.
1. Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice
Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice met on season 12 of MAFS Australia, but they didn't get together until after their time on show - and now they're engaged. Jacqui's husband was Ryan Donnelly, while Clint's wife was Lauren Hall. Clint's relationship only lasted a few weeks, and though Jacqui and Ryan had a controversial union full of ups and downs they made it to final vows . Their romance also failed,. however, and they split quickly once the experiment was over. Jacqui and Clint got together a short time later, and he proposed to her at the reunion viewing party in April.
2. Duncan James and Evelyn Ellis
Duncan James, aged 38, and Evelyn Ellis, age 28, both appeared on season 10 of Married at First Sight: Australia, which was filmed during 2022 but aired in 2023. Duncan was paired with Alyssa Barmonde, while Evelyn was a latecomer and was coupled with Rupert Budgen. Neither of their relationships worked out, however, and they each left the experiment. After filming wrapped Duncan and Evelyn began dating, after having got to know each other as they filmed the show - particularly when they spent a couple of days together during Partner Swap week. They confirmed their relationship in May 2023 and have now been together for around two years. They regularly keep fans up-to-date with their relationship and post photos together on Instagram.
3. Jonathan McCullough and Ellie Dix
Jonathan McCullough and Ellie Dix are one of the success stories of season 11 of MAFS Aus. Dix's marriage to Ben Walters came to an end after a few weeks as the couple struggled to agree on their relationship goals and he blew hot and cold. Jonathan, known as Jono, meanwhile, experienced an up-and-down marriage with Lauren Dunn. They had made it to the final dinner party, however, and were looking forward to final vows - that was until McCullough's cheating with Dix was exposed. It was during that dinner party that fellow bride Tori Adams confronted him about messaging Dix without Dunn knowing. He initially claimed the pair were "just friends" and insisted that she "wasn't his type" - but just weeks later at the reunion the Jono and Ellie walked in hand-in-hand and announced their relationship to the group. They then insisted that their relationship had not started until after they had each left the experiment. In November they celebrated one year together and announced they had bought a house.
4. Matt Pilmoor and Shona Manderson
Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor didn’t meet until the reunion for series 8 of Married at First Sight UK as, due to the timing of their entrances into the show, they didn't actually get to know each other as the process was on-going. Shona was married to Brad Skelly, and at first their romance looked very promising. But, the experts soon raised concerns with Brad’s behavious towards his new wife, calling him out for gaslighting her, and the pair were asked to leave the experiment and split a short time after. Matt, meanwhile, had been married to Adrienne Naylor but the pair's romance was short-lived.
Matt and Shona met once the experiment had finished, at a reunion party for all the cast members, in June 2023. They have been dating ever since and are said to want to get married and start a family. They are also approaching their two year anniversary, and regularly share an insight into their loved-up relationship on Instagram. During the recent MAFS UK 2025 reunion, which included cast members from series 8 and series 9, Matt declared his love for Shona in front of everyone at the dinner table and presented her with a promise ring.
