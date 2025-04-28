Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ITV has confirmed it has axed game show Pictionary, after just one series.

ITV’s TV adaptation of the board game Pictionary has been cancelled after just one series, the channel has confirmed. After a single series, the broadcaster said there are no plans for more episodes of the quiz, hosted by Mel Giedroyc.

The Sun newspaper reported the game show did not draw a big enough audience to justify fees for the likes of Giedroyc and celebrity guests, but an ITV spokesperson simply said: "There are no plans at this stage to make any more Pictionary.”

Pictionary ran from December last year until February, with the channel hoping it would land with viewers, particularly with celebrity guests including Denise Van Outen, Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen and Brian Conley, as well as cash prizes and holidays for the winners.

But The Sun said it had failed to garner the kind of audiences expected, with a source quoted as saying: "So many quiz shows have been inspired by beloved board games and the assumption was 'Pictionary' would become an instant hit. Sadly the ratings were poor and celebrity-led panels require a budget, which in this case wasn't deemed worth expanding."

When the quiz - which has been a big hit in the US - was announced, host Mel spoke of her excitement at landing the job, saying: "Everyone is familiar with Pictionary and I am so excited to help bring the game to life on television. It is such a pleasure to be a part of and I know people will love the show."

The news comes as ITV is set to replace axed channel ITVBe with an outlet offering simply game shows and quizzes, with the likes of The Chase, Tipping Point and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? On screens 24 hours a day.

Game shows have long been ratings winners for ITV, with The Chase - hosted by Bradley Walsh - second only to Coronation Street in weekday viewing figures.

"Britain's love of quiz shows endures, so creating a dedicated channel makes sense,” The Sun went on. "And game shows are very cheap to make. Many episodes are filmed in one chunk, so they're a popular job for big-name talent too."

The new channel is also likely to air shows such as Deal or No Deal, now fronted by Stephen Mulherne, and The 1% Club.