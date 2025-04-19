Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith says she wants to make the most of her marriage as she hasn't "got much longer" to enjoy their life together. The foodie favourite was speaking about her relationship with second husband, retired fashion designer John Playfair, whom she wed in 2016 following the death of her first husband, Rayne Kruger, in 2002.

John and Prue opened up their home for the ITV series Cotswold Kitchen and the Bake Off judge said she was now enjoying spending more time with her husband. "I haven't got much longer, I'm 85, I want to spend as much time as I can with him," she told host Holly Rubenstein on The Travel Diaries podcast.

“People are always saying we’re like a 21st version of Fanny and Johnny Craddock,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m entirely delighted that he’s such a success. I’m supposed to be the telly star in the family.”

She joked of how the show had turned her husband into a celebrity overnight, perhaps taking away some of the limelight from her - particularly when the pair were out in public.

“We were in the checkout at the supermarket the other day and the girl on the till recognised John," said Prue. "She said, ‘Oh you’re the man on Cotswold Kitchen. I love that show. You’re wonderful, you’re so funny’, and blah, blah, blah. And I’m stood there packing the bags and she hasn’t a clue who I am.”

Bake Off star Prue Leith says she hasn't "got much longer" | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Prue, who judges contestants' bakes on GBBO alongside fellow overseer Paul Hollywood, also revealed she has a special clause in her contract - giving her time for a nap.

“It’s in my contract that I have an hour’s nap after lunch,” she said. “At my age, I need a sleep in the afternoon when I’m working. Everyone loves it because it means they get an extra hour’s break every day – although they have to be quiet as ‘maddam’ is upstairs having a kip.”

However, she gave a number of tips on how to stay active into your later years, with sleep once again featuring. “I eat well, I sleep well, and I guess I love well," she added. "I’m very happy. I think if you’re happy, you just do have more energy. I think when you’re unhappy, you just want to curl up and not do anything.

"So I think a lot to do is the fact that I am genuinely happy and I’ve got every bloody reason to be happy. I found happiness with John, having been a widow. My children and grandchildren are well and happy. This is the stuff that really matters.

"Plus, I love my job, have no money worries and have a lovely house. I have had sadness in my life, of course I have. I’ve lost both my brothers and my younger brother was my best friend. But death happens.”

Recently, fans were disappointed to discover Prue would be missing from the celebrity GBBO - due to travelling with her family - but she will return for the next series, both in the UK and the US.

However, she said she was uncertain as to her future on the Channel 4 cooking contest. “I honestly don’t know,” she said. “We don’t often get a new contract until we’re actually filming a new series. When I stop doing it, I want to jump rather than be pushed. I’ll have to stop some time but right now I’m very happy.”