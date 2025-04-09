One of the former Great British Bake Off houses is up for sale | Rightmove / Savills

A house which was home to the Great British Bake Off is up for sale - but it doesn’t come cheap.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the idyllic surroundings of Somerset's Mendip Hills stands the magnificent Georgian country house, Harptree Court. Built in 1797, part of the historied estate’s illustrious past includes being home to much-loved reality TV show, The Great British Bake Off.

Originally known as Richmond Hall, the property was owned by Joshua Scrope. Mr Scrope, Lord of the Manor in Long Sutton, Lincolnshire, put it up for sale in 1803 when it was bought by the Waldegrave family. It was sold again in 1858, when it was bought by a Miss Gurney, and in 1879 it was bought by William Wildman Ketllewell.

Now a private home, Harptree Court hosted GBBO during the filming of series 3 and 4. The property was the setting for wins in the TV contest for bakers John Whaite (series 3) and Frances Quinn (series 4). The series was then hosted by Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, along with judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry.

As well as an illustrious baking background, it’s not a bad place to come home to either. Harptree Court boasts 12 bedrooms, a separate cottage and luxury treehouse, as well as a stable yard, all set in 51 acres of stunning Somerset countryside.

Sitting just 13 miles from Bristol and 16 miles from Bath, the house offers an easy commute, while Chew Valley Lake is nearby.

Listed on property website, Rightmove, and marketed by Savills, Residential & Country Agency, the property has a guide price of £6,750,000.