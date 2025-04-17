Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Steven Yeun were spotted filming at a farmers market this week by a starstruck man who “fancied a pie”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who “fancied a pie” spotted two Hollywood stars filming at a farmers market this week. Ben Affleck and Steven Yeun were seen shooting their new Netflix thriller 'Animals' in LA.

The footage was captured on Tuesday (April 15) at The Original Farmers Market, Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the thriller, also starring Kerry Washington, Affleck plays a mayoral candidate whose son had been kidnapped. Yeun plays the mayor's campaign manager, while Washington plays his fixer.

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck was spotted filming at a farmers market | SWNS

In the footage, Affleck and his co-star Yeun can be seen walking through the market, handing out campaign leaflets to voters. Affleck also stops for pictures with the adoring crowd - who asked for photos.

A passerby - who wishes to remain anonymous - caught the action on camera saying he was "starstruck" when he spotted the actors in the market.

He said: "Ben Affleck was especially engaging - he was chatting with extras and posing for photos in a very friendly, down-to-earth way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At first, I recognised Steven Yeun, and then realised Ben Affleck was also part of the scene. I was initially starstruck and knew I had to record this as no one would believe I managed to see two famous actors while here.

"I even extended my stay to actually see more of LA, and just happened to be at the right place at the right time. Glad I fancied pie at the farmers market."