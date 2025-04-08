Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Sir David Attenborough reflects on spending almost 100 years on the planet, he reveals where he believes is the “most important place on Earth”.

National treasure Sir David Attenborough is one of the most famous naturalists to have ever lived and has provided fans with fascinating insights into the natural world for decades. More recently he has championed the need to protect the planet amid the global warning crisis.

Now, ahead of his new series coming to cinemas and TV screens later this year, the 98-year-old has been reflecting on what he has learned throughout his incredible life, including revealing where he believes is the “most important place on Earth”.

In a trailer teasing what to expect from the broadcaster’s latest show, he said: “After living for nearly 100 years on this planet, I now understand the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.

“Through the course of my life we have been on a voyage of ocean discovery. Only now are we understanding what it means for the future of our world. What we have found could change everything, for once you’ve truly seen the sea, you’ll never look at earth in the same way again.

“The ocean is our planet’s life support system and our greatest ally against climate catastrophe. Yet it’s at a cross roads. We are draining the life from our ocean.

Sir David Attenborough reflects on what he has learned in his life in the trailer for a new documentary Ocean With David Attenborough | Keith Scholey/Sliverback Films/Open Planet Studios/PA Wire

“Today it is in such poor health, I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all. The ocean can recover faster than we had ever imagined. It can bounce back to life.”

Ocean With David Attenborough sees the veteran broadcaster speak about the importance of saving the sea, as well as his hope that it can recover. Sequences in the trailer feature coral reefs, gigantic icebergs, and the open ocean, with Sir David speaking from a windy and expansive beach.

He adds: “It may not just recover, but thrive beyond anything anyone alive has ever seen. This is the story of our ocean and how we must write its next chapter together. For if we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet I’m sure that nothing is more important.”

The film will show oceans across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Oceania and demonstrate the methods used to reverse harmful human activity along coral reefs, mangroves, coastal communities, fish farms, marine sanctuaries and other habitats. Its world premiere will take place at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, London on May 6.

The documentary will become available in cinemas on May 8, which coincides with Sir Attenborough’s 99th birthday. It will be shown worldwide, including at cinemas in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Ocean With David Attenborough will then be available globally on National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu later in the year.