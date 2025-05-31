Doctor Who fans are in for a nostalgic treat as several iconic cast members return for a special episode.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the show's modern revival, former stars Karen Gillan and Arthur Darvill - best known as Amy Pond and Rory Williams alongside Matt Smith’s Doctor - will front a behind-the-scenes episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed.

They’ll be joined by a host of familiar faces, including current Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, and former Time Lords David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker. Companions past and present, such as Billie Piper, Mandip Gill and Varada Sethu, are also set to appear.

Showrunners Steven Moffat, Chris Chibnall, and Russell T Davies will feature to reflect on their time steering the series.

The special episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed drops on Saturday, 7 June at 6am on BBC iPlayer, with later broadcasts on BBC One Wales and BBC Three.

Meanwhile, tabloid reports suggest Gatwa is set to regenerate in the upcoming season finale, The Reality War, airing on 31 May.

His departure after just two series would mark one of the shortest runs for a modern Doctor.

There’s speculation the BBC may pause the series following Gatwa’s exit, though this remains unconfirmed.