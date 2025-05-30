Here are some of the biggest shows you can’t afford to miss on TV this weekend.

The weekend is the perfect time to park yourself down on the sofa and catch up with some of the biggest and best shows hitting the screen. From sci-fi extravaganzas, to a nature documentary, and new crime thrillers, there’s something for everyone available to watch this weekend.

Here’s what you should catch this weekend on your television.

Doctor Who

6.50pm on Saturday, May 31 - BBC1 and BBC iPlayer

The highly-anticipated Doctor Who finale take place this weekend. | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Ncuti Gatwa has sparked rumours that he could be leaving the role of The Doctor, and with the series finale airing on Saturday night. Millions of fans across the globe will be tuning in to find out if the 15th Doctor will be regenerating at the end of the episode, following last week’s first part.

With The Rani back and the promise of one of Doctor Who’s most iconic villains from the original era - Omega - to make an appearance, the series finale is promising to be a huge one for fans. For those who can’t wait until Saturday night, the episode will be available from 8am on BBC iPlayer.

Britain’s Got Talent

7pm on Saturday, May 31 - ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player

Britain's Got Talent fans are being warned of a major schedule shake-up this weekend that will see the latest live semi-final moved from Saturday night. | ITV

Britain’s Got Talent’s bumper series 18 draws to a close on Saturday evening, with the live grand final airing on ITV. Eleven acts will return to the stage in the hope of walking away with the BGT title for 2025, as well as a £250,000 prize and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance later in the year.

Saturday’s final will be a hugh episode, coming in at two hours and 45 minutes long, and will feature performance from guest judge KSI.

Walking With Dinosaurs

6.25pm on Sunday, June - BBC1 and BBC iPlayer

Lusotitan in Walking with Dinosaurs 2025 | BBC/PBS/ZDF/France Télévisions

Walking With Dinosaurs first amazed audiences in 1999 and now a new adaptation is back on our screens. Following the famous prehistoric creatures in the style of a nature documentary, the second episode of the new series will premiere on BBC1 on Sundays evening.

The show’s first episode will be repeated at 2.40pm on BBC1 earlier in the day, while the full series is available now on BBC iPlayer.

Death Valley

8.15pm on Sunday, June 1 - BBC1 and BBC iPlayer

Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth starin Death Valley on BBC1 | BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway

It’s time to get on the hype of this brand new crime mystery starring Timothy Spall, which viewers have been raving about since it premiered last week. This Wales-set offbeat comedy follows retired actor John Chapel (Spall), who grew to fame playing a TV detective, teaming up with real-life Detective Sergeant Janie Mollowan.

Drawing in an audience of 2.9 million, Death Valley’s mix of humour and mystery has kept audiences hooked so far - be sure to catch up with episode one and tune into episode two on Sunday evening before you’re left out of the water cooler conversations about theories concerning the show’s intriguing murder...

Dept Q

Available now on Netflix

Matthew Goode stars as Detective Carl Morck in the net Netflix crime thriller Dept Q. | Jamie Simpson/Netflix

Netflix’s newest crime-thriller Dept Q landed on the streaming service this week and is ready for you to binge this weekend at your leisure. The Edinburgh-set series is based on the Danice crime-noir novels of the same, swapping the location of Copenhagen for the Scottish capital.

Starring Matthew Goode, Dept Q has been branded Netflix’s answer to Slow Horses with its band of misfit outcast characters. Catch all nine episodes on Netflix now.