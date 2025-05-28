The three young main star for HBO’s Harry Potter TV series have been revealed after thousands of children attended a casting call.

Dominic McLaughlin will play the titular boy wizard, while Arabella Stanton and Alistair Stout will play Harry’s best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. It comes after 32,000 children attended a casting call, which was announced in September, with the show’s casting team reviewing around 1,000 tapes per day.

All three of the young stars are relative newcomers to acting. Arabella’s previous work came on stage. She appeared in musical productions such as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express, as well as leading the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda The Musical.

Alistair was little acting experience on his CV, with his Manchester-based agent, Urban Talent Youth, confirming that the youngster previously appeared in a television advert for Albert Bartlett Jersey Royal potatoes. They added that Alistair has a “northern” accent.

Arabella Stranton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alistair Stout will play the three lead characters in the new HBO television adaptation of Harry Potter. | Aidan Monaghan/HBO

The agency added: “It’s safe to say his dedication, impeccable humour and natural talent will win the hearts of many.”

Dominic has the most experience on his CV, having recently filmed a Sky Comedy film called Grow alongside Nick Frost, due to be released later this year, and he was also cast in the BBC adaptation of Marilyn Kaye’s novel Gifted. He also appeared in a production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, alongside acclaimed stars Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma, at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh.

The Performance Academy (TPA) Scotland congratulated the star, saying: “We are not sure that this will ever feel real but we said from the start that Dominic was the perfect Harry and we are thrilled for everyone else to see this soon too. Dominic, we will forever be proud of you! We have had an incredible journey with you these last five years at TPA and can’t wait for what’s next on this journey.”

Executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said: “After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Dominic, Arabella and Alistair will follow in the footsteps of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who portrayed the trio in the Harry Potter film franchise throughout the noughties and early 2010s. The three stars launched huge careers after starring in the film series.

Other names confirmed to appear in the new HBO television adaptation of the JK Rowling novels include Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, and Paul Whitehouse as Hogwarts caretaker Angus Filch. Luke Thallon will appear as the first series antagonist Professor Quirrell.

Production on the show is set to begin at Warner bros Leavesden in Hertfordshire this summer.