Former Harry Potter star Stanislav Yanevski has revealed that he underwent emergency surgery after being rushed to hospital with severe breathing issues.

The Bulgarian actor, who memorably played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, took to Instagram to share the health update with his fans.

Sharing an image of himself in a hospital bed, Yanevski said: “Soon after my birthday I was hospitalised due to inability to breathe. I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room.

“As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody. I’ve always been this way. I fight through struggles in quiet. Of course I had support from the few I had told and my family for which I’m very thankful.

“I am still recovering and things are looking great. I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months. I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon.”

The 40-year-old star added that he has been told by doctors that he is “recovering well”. He also thanked fans for their support.

His fans did take to the comment section underneath his post to share their best wishes with Yanevski. One fan said: “Wishing you a speedy recovery!!”

Another added: “Take care of yourself and get well soon, Stan! All the best for you!”

Yanevski grew to fame portraying the popular Quidditch-playing wizard who took part in the Triwzard Tournament at Hogwarts in the fourth installment of the Harry Potter franchise. Following his role in the 2005 film, Yanevski has gone on to appear in a handful of films, including Hostel: Part II and regularly attends fan conventions and events.