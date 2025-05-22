OnlyFans star Annie Knight has been rushed to hospital following her record-breaking stunt in which she had sex with 583 men in six hours, a challenge she now says has left her ‘burnt out’.

Knight, 28, shared a photo of herself in a blue hospital gown on her Instagram Stories, captioned: “I guess 583 guys in a day isn’t that good for your body.” This was followed by an Instagram post captioned: “Being hospitalised after taking 583 (men) in a day was not on my 2025 bingo card.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, she revealed: “I’m not doing very well, I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge. It was definitely a bit raw down there and I did get a small cut.”

She confirmed she underwent blood tests and other medical checks. “I’ll definitely survive but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment,” she said.

Knight explained: “It’s just sort of gotten to the point now, I think, where my body has gone, ‘Hey, high cortisol can’t function.’ Basically making my endometriosis worse, as well as we know that hormonal imbalances can cause irregular and heavy periods. So unfortunately, that’s just what I’ve been dealing with since.”

She added: “The actual physical side of the challenge wasn’t so much the problem. It was more like the after effects of, I guess, the amount of stress I put on myself.”

Still, Knight remained optimistic about her recovery: “The prognosis is good, and it looks like I’m going to have to take a week off, try and relax a little bit, sit out in the sun, just take it easy for a little while. But I’ll definitely be OK. I’m not letting this slow me down.”

Who is Annie Knight?

Known as “Australia’s most sexually active woman,” Annie Knight rose to notoriety for her open approach to sex work and adult content creation. A Melbourne native, she has previously claimed to have slept with around 500 people before her latest challenge.

Knight has spoken openly about how her lifestyle has made it difficult to find a romantic partner. “Perhaps my online openness makes it slightly harder because I have to be more aware of stalkers or people who plan to take advantage of me,” she told media. “Even if a woman has sex with two men in a week and was to talk about that openly, she would get shamed for it.”

In May, she said she received over 2,000 applications from men who wanted to take part in the mass-sex event. “Doing 583 in a day is quite a lot so I was a little bit worried… but it was honestly fine,” she said. “I had guys drive six hours to be there. I had guys fly into state just to be there for the event, and then flew straight home after. So it was pretty crazy.”

Annie Knight vs Bonnie Blue

Knight’s 583 encounters over six hours breaks down to about 97 men per hour, or roughly 1.6 men per minute. In comparison, fellow adult creator Bonnie Blue (real name Tia Billinger), who claimed to have had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours, Knight had a faster average rate, with one man every 37 seconds compared to Blue’s one every 41 seconds.