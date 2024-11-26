Annie Knight, known as ‘Australia's most sexually active woman,’ admits her X-rated lifestyle has made it difficult to find a romantic partner - and she partly blames men for the double standards women face around sex.

The 27-year-old OnlyFans star from Melbourne, Australia, has reportedly slept with around 500 people and even invited men to apply online for a chance to date her. Despite her efforts, Annie admits that her openness about her lifestyle has complicated her search for a soulmate.

"I think dating, in general, is difficult; perhaps my online openness makes it slightly harder because I have to be more aware of stalkers or people who plan to take advantage of me," she said.

However, she pointed out that the struggles aren’t unique to her, saying :"I have friends who are very private and are not known online. And they seem to be struggling just as much as me to find a genuine guy who's looking for something more than just a hook-up."

This comes as she was prohibited from entering Fiji alongside fellow adult content creator Bonnie Blue following reports they intended to film explicit content with ‘barely legal teens’ for social media.

Annie also criticised modern dating culture, claiming men are often on the hunt for an unrealistic ideal. She said: "Unfortunately, I think this generation of men is so used to swiping left and right on dating apps that they're always looking for something better. Looking for something perfect that doesn't exist."

Annie also says women are unfairly judged for their sexual openness compared to men. She said: "Even if a woman has sex with two men in a week and was to talk about that openly, she would get shamed for it.”

She added: "If we talk about our sex life openly, then we're labelled 'sluts.' Men get praised for sleeping around, and women get shamed. Even in my industry, I have male friends who do exactly what I do and talk about their sexual escapades online, and the comments on their posts are nothing but positive, especially from men."