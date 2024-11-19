Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

OnlyFans influencer Bonnie Blue has caused controversy in another country, with the content creator reported set to be banned from Fuji.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old woman has caused major controversy with her videos, which feature her having consensual sex with “barely legal” teenagers. However, she has drawn widespread criticism from some who have blasted the internet personality for taking advantage of young men.

Blue, who has said that she earns six figures per month from selling the sex tapes on OnlyFans, was previously deported from Australia after she invited 18 and 19-year-olds to have sex with her during ‘Schoolies’, a holiday in which recent Aussie school graduates celebrate finishing their 12th grade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult film star Bonnie Blue, 25, has sparked a firestorm of criticism after saying infidelity makes men better partners. | Bonnie Blue/Instagram

Her visa was revoked by Australian authorities on the basis that she was planning to carry out paid work, which was not permitted under her visitor’s visa. A petition, which gained more than 20,000 signatures backing her banishment from the country, was also created.

After leaving Australia, Blue and fellow content creator Annie Knight flew to Fuji, with the pair telling followers online that they have had sex with 24 people in just two days in honour of the class of 2024. Having arrived on visitor visas, Blue and Knight are now set to be kicked out of the country by government officials.

Fiji’s Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua described the Blue as a “prohibited immigrant”, saying: ‘I have exercised my authority under the Immigration Act to declare Tia Billinger, the United Kingdom national known by her screen name, Bonnie Blue, a prohibited immigrant.’ He added that the pair’s presence on the island nation was “harmful” to its tourist image.

Blue has spoken out against the criticism she has received for the controversial videos, explaining that all participants are made to sign a consent form to allow her to film it and upload it online. Speaking to the Metro about why she chooses to sleep with “barely legal” teenage boys, Blue said: “There was money to be made, because there’s a gap in the market for it being school boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I call them barely legal teens, because I’m aware it’s going to get attention. The more attention I get, the more word spreads, and the more people that know about it, the more 18-year-olds I can sleep with.”

She added: “They’re 18 and consenting. It’s their bodies. They choose to contact me. Yes, I put videos out there to say, hey, this is where I’m going to be, come and get me on my knees, but that’s their choice. If they then come, I’m not forcing them.

“If I was forcing them off the street, dragging them up, then yeah, call me a predator, but it’s not the case.”