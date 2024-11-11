Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Before she became a controversial OnlyFans model, 25-year-old Bonnie Blue had a typical 9-to-5 job in recruitment.

Her life took a dramatic turn when she moved into adult content creation, as her mum Sarah, initially struggled to accept. But after witnessing her daughter’s success - and even receiving luxury gifts and trips - she came round.

She’s since become one of Bonnie’s biggest supporters, helping her distribute promotional materials and even condoms. Recently, she was spotted in Nottingham handing out flyers and assisting with a cheeky sign that read, “Uni students bonk me and let me film it.”

Bonnie’s career in adult content has skyrocketed financially. She shared on the Saving Grace podcast that she now makes approximately £540,000 per month, amassing over £3 million to date. Bonnie, who has over 138,000 followers on Instagram, began with live cam work as a side gig to supplement her income. Her earnings started modestly, though still impressive, at around $5,000 (£3,840) per week. After switching to OnlyFans last year, she earned more than $10,000 (£7,680) in her first month alone, and her income has only grown.

Despite her online presence, Bonnie has kept her real name under wraps until a recent report alleged that her real name is Tia Billingham. Born in May 1999, Bonnie was a pupil at Friesland School in Sandiacre, Derbyshire, where she was remembered as a popular student with dreams of becoming a dancer or midwife. She later attended Vibez Danceworks in Long Eaton, excelling as a "star pupil" and competing in the 2015 British Street Dance Championships alongside her sister.

She grew up with her mother’s last name, revealing she never knew her biological father. She has two half-siblings who remain out of the spotlight. Asked in a TikTok interview about her father’s view on her OnlyFans career, Bonnie said: “Honestly, he loves it. He’s proud of how happy I am and how much I’ve supported the family.” Her stepfather, Nicholas Elliott, also commented, “What my daughter does is none of my business. She’s an adult, free to make her own choices.”

At 15, Bonnie began dating Oliver Davidson, a private school student and swimmer. After school, she worked in recruitment, first in Derby and then Nottingham, where she and Oliver set up a home with financial help from his family. They married in February 2022 in Westminster and later moved to Australia, where Tia started another recruitment job. Dissatisfied with the traditional 9-to-5 lifestyle, she transitioned to being a cam girl after seeing others share their success on TikTok. Tia credited her now ex-husband for giving her the confidence to enter the adult entertainment industry.

The model’s popularity surged in 2023 when she tapped into a niche, filming content with 18-year-old men at popular student events. Her first major success came during Australia’s Schoolies, a post-exam party period where recent high school graduates celebrate. Bonnie stayed at a Hilton hotel on the Gold Coast, attracting attention from 18-year-olds and sparking a wave of online interest. The Schoolies encounter led her to other student hotspots.

Her mother, Sarah, even appeared with her on The Reality Check Show podcast, sharing her initial shock and gradual acceptance of her daughter’s career. “It was just a shock because it was something I never thought she’d do,” Sarah said, explaining how she ultimately became comfortable with her daughter’s work, saying, “She’s happy, so I’m happy.”

Many of her activities with the young men have sparked controversies, with many people calling for her Australian visa to be revoked due to her ‘predatory behaviour’. But Bonnie continues to defend her career, insisting that her encounters are consensual and within the legal age.