As Bonnie Blue faces deportation from Fiji over her controversial adult content, other porn stars have faced similar fates.

Blue, alongside fellow content creator Annie Knight, arrived in Fiji on November 17 on visitor visas. Within days, both were declared “prohibited immigrants” by Fiji’s Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua, following reports that they intended to film explicit content with “barely legal teens” for social media. Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, said their activities were “harmful” to the nation’s image as a tourist destination.

This deportation follows a similar ban in Australia. Blue’s visa was revoked after a petition with over 20,000 signatures called for her exclusion from Surfers Paradise, where she had planned to engage with year 12 graduates during the Schoolies week of celebrations. Australian authorities cited her plans to film explicit content as a breach of her visitor visa conditions. “The Australian visa system has rules. If you don’t intend to obey those rules, don’t apply,” said Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

However, fellow sex worker Knight denied being deported from Fiji, saying that she had actually left Fiji on her own accord. Annie, better known as 'Australia's Most Sexually Active Woman', shared on The Kyle and Jackie O show on Thursday: “I want to clear something up, I actually didn’t get deported.

“What happened was Bonnie and I were about to go for a photo shoot when our publicist called us. She was like, ‘Are you guys okay?’ And we’re like, ‘Why?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, well, I’ve just seen a news article saying that the police are coming to get you to arrest you and deport you.’ So, she’s like, ‘Pack up your stuff, head to the airport and book a flight and maybe just leave now.’”

Before she became a controversial OnlyFans model, 25-year-old Bonnie Blue had a typical 9-to-5 job in recruitment. | @bonnie_blue_xox Instagram

Knight described the situation as "scary," adding that she and Bonnie packed their bags within 10 minutes and fled to the airport, where they booked flights to leave the country.

When asked by host Kyle Sandilands about the grounds for deportation, Knight said it was due to allegations they were "working" while in Fiji. She alleged the treatment was discriminatory because of their status as adult entertainers, claiming, “Other social media stars wouldn’t have been kicked out of the country over making online content.”

Porn stars who faced deportation

Blue’s deportations come amid growing reports of adult entertainers being detained or banned from various countries.

In June, Australian adult entertainer Billie Beever was detained at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and deported after extensive questioning about her income and profession. She described the experience as “traumatising” and “completely inhumane.”

Billie Beever, an Australian adult content creator | Instagram

Beever, from Brisbane, had planned to visit friends in LA and Las Vegas for just over a week, but instead she never made it out of the airport. The single mother was told she wasn’t allowed to contact family or friends, before officers allegedly revealed she would be put on a connecting flight back home to Australia after 12 hours.

In April 2023, another Australian content creator, Mikaela Testa was detained and deported from Los Angeles. After 20 hours of travel, she was interrogated about her work and held for two days in a detention cell before being sent back to Australia. Testa said she was given “no rights” and was unable to contact anyone during her detention.

The 23-year-old was not let into the United States and returned to Australia, where she revealed the distressing details about the 30 hours she spent in a “cell”.