From left, Lily Phillips, Kenneth, and "his missus". Kenneth won a competition to "bonk" OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips | www.tiktok.com/@lily_phillipss

A man won a competition to bonk sex-monetising Only Fans creator Lily Phillips - and took his girlfriend along for the day.

Lily Phillips is one of a new generation of young women - see also Bonnie Blue - who are making thousands of pounds from OnlyFans by selling their sexual exploits.

Men who consent to be filmed can sleep with them for free - and the resulting sex tapes are uploaded to the subscription site to create a revenue stream.

Lily Phillips | @lilyphillip_s / Instagram

Recently she had sex with 100 men in a day. After that she said - tongue possibly in cheek - that she’d like to aim for 1,000 next time.

But now Phillips has posted a new video no TikTok in which she introduces the winner of a “competition” to “bonk” her. More of the same, other than the lucky winner Kenneth, “who has come all the way from Scotland”, brings his partner along.

Before they get down to it, Phillips says “Say goodbye to your missus... now off to the bedroom” and Kenneth gives her a kiss.

There is no sign of the girlfriend in an “after” video in which - fully clothed - Phillips says that Kenneth looks the same as before whereas she doesn’t. A later video, published to TikTok, explains that Phillips has now uploaded the “Kenneth” video to OnlyFans so viewers can decide whether she “serviced him better than his girlfriend”.

Young people having a laugh and shedding some uptight attitudes to sex, while making a living in the modern world? Or yet another sign that as a society we’re going to hell in a handcart with a social media-fuelled prostitution boom that will further skew an already porn-damaged generation? Most people will instinctively know what their reaction is to this.