Molly-Mae Hague had recently returned to the UK after holidaying in Dubai with partner Tommy Fury and daughter Bambi.

TV star Molly-Mae Hague and Maebe founder took to her YouTube to reveal that she had to be rushed to hospital following a holiday in Dubai. She explained first of all that she had the vlog ready to go out before she went on holiday, but discovered when she went abroad, she was locked out of YouTube on her laptop and revealed that “her life has not been the same” since she switched phones.

Molly-Mae then revealed that “I have had the weirdest couple of days since being back from holiday and last night feels like a really bad weird dream and I need to tell you guys about it.” Molly-Mae also said she was going to go on her Instagram stories to share, but then said: “This is out of my comfort zone for Instagram.”

Molly-Mae Hague then said: “I had my first A&E experience last night guys, it was so, so weird. I have never been to A&E before. Basically yesterday, I thought I had a blood clot and half of today, I thought I had a blood clot in my leg. Obviously flying home from Dubai, I was on the plane for nearly eight hours and I didn’t move as much as I should have done on the plane.

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she was rushed to hospital following Dubai holiday, what has she said? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“They say on longer flights you need to keep your legs moving, I did hardly any water. I wasn’t really thinking of myself and taking care of myself. I got home from the flight and went straight to bed.

“I had very limited movement the whole day and the next day, I had my hair appointment, and was in the chair for seven hours, two days, zero movement. When I got up from the chair after having my hair done, I had the most excruciating pain in my leg, my left leg.

“I was in so much pain, in the back of my knee,” and Molly described it as a “sharp stabbing pain.” After having it for four hours, the pain moved down, so Molly went on to ChaptGPT which sent her into a panic.

Molly-Mae Hague explained her symptoms to 111 and they recommended her to go straight to A&E. Molly-Mae revealed she was in A&E for hours and couldn’t believe how busy it was.

Molly-Mae Hague decided to go home and revealed that when she woke up the next day, the pain seemed better. She carried on with her day and then at lunchtime, she had a dizzy spell in her dressing room and couldn’t breathe properly and described it as a “bit of a panic attack.”

Molly-Mae went back to hospital and had all the check done and all the vitals came back fine, blood tests and heart rate came back fine. Molly-Mae Hague said: “The reason I am telling you this story is that how unseriously I took a potential blood clot, I think it is important to share it as it is something that you will never think will happen to you.”