Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has announced when fans will be able to watch the final episodes of her documentary series.

The former Love Island star took to social media to reveal that the last three episode of her Prime Video series Molly-Mae: Behind It All. The first three episodes of the series launched in late January following Molly-Mae as she grappled with motherhood and her new business Maebe in the wake of her split from ex-fiancé Tommy Fury.

Taking to Instagram, Molly-Mae said: “Season 1 WRAPPED!!! See you on May 9th for our next three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind it all.”

Fans will be hoping that the upcoming episodes will have some answers to her relationship status following rumours of a reconciliation with Tommy. The couple, who share daughter Bambi together, announced their shock split in August 2024 but have been at the centre of speculation for months following reports that they had reunited.

One fan said underneath Molly-Mae’s Instagram post: “Waiting for the Molly & Tommy reunion,” while another added: “I’m so excited I can’t wait for this.”

Tommy recently paid tribute to his ex in a Mother’s Day post on social media. Sharing a photograph of Molly-Mae cuddling with Bambi, he said: “Happy Mother's Day, thank you for being the best mummy I could've asked for our girl.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy first sparked reconciliation rumours following reports that they shared a kiss at a New Years’ Eve party, and recently added the speculation with a family trip to Dubai.