Tommy Fury has revealed that 2024 was “the worst year of my life” following his split from ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague.

The former Love Island star and boxer, 26, is preparing to take part in a comeback fight against Kenan Hanjalic, his first since defeating KSI in the ring in October 2023. In anticipation of his comeback bout, Tommy opened up about his recent struggle that saw him withdraw from the sport for period of time, including his relationship breakdown and a hand injury which he had been battling in secret.

Tommy, who is set to face Hanjalic on Friday, May 9, also previously revealed that he turned to alcohol during his lowest moments in 2024. In an interview with Good Morning Britain, he said: “Ever since I've been small from 5,6,7,8, all I've ever done is boxed, I've never had another job outside of boxing. I've always thought, breathed and done everything boxing.

Tommy Fury has opened up on his split from molly-Mae, revealing that 2024 was the "worst year of my life". | AFP via Getty Images

“When you do that for such a long time and then all of a sudden you're sat in a hospital bed and you're thinking to the future of a year down the line, you're thinking to yourself, I've never done anything else other than box, what am I going to do to pass the time?' How am I going to get through this, you fall into a dark place.

“Being in a position where boxing is everything, the fact I couldn't do that and get out of bed in the morning and do what I wanted to do to make me happy, I just thought s** it all. You go down that dark route and you go down there for a few weeks and you end up staying there for a very long time and that has consequences.”

Tommy added: “2024 was the worst year of my life and this year's going to be the best year of my life, it starts on Friday, I've turned it all around.

“I'm happy mentally now, I've got to go through these challenges in life. Everyone's got a hard life. I've come through this, I'm on the other side and I'm back doing what I do best.”

The reality star hit the headlines last year after his shock split from ex-fiancée Molly-Mae Hague was announced. Rumours were rampant over whether Tommy was to blame for the split, a claim which he has vehemently denied.

The rumours mill eventually turned to whether Tommy and Molly-Mae are back together, following months of the pair being spotted together. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the couple have been on holiday to Dubai together alongside their two-year-old daughter Bambi, as well as reports that they stole a kiss at a New Years’ Eve party.

Molly-Mae has since admitted that the couple, who met on the 2019 series of Love Island, are “figuring things out”, but stopped short of fully confirming their reconciliation. Fans are hopeful that the couple’s reunion will be confirmed in the upcoming second part of Molly-Mae’s Prime Video documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind It All. The final three episodes of the documentary will be released on Friday, May 9.