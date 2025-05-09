Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have finally addressed long-running rumours that they are back together.

The couple’s relationship status has been confirmed following the release of the second part of Molly-Mae’s Prime Video documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

Molly-Mae and Tommy, who share two-year-old daughter Bambi, shocked fans when they announced their split in August 2024, with Molly-Mae telling her Instagram followers at the time: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.”

Ever since their split, fans have been willing the couple, who met on the 2019 series of Love Island, to reconcile, and some eagle-eyed supporters have believed that Molly-Mae and Tommy have been back together for a number of months. They were spotted getting close at a New Years’ Eve party, while also taking Bambi on holiday to Dubai together.

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together?

Molly-Mae has finally confirmed that her and Tommy are officially back together in the second part of her Prime Video documentary. The couple’s reunion was confirmed in episode six , when Molly-Mae praised her former fiance’s turnaround.

She said: "How we are right now is the reason that I've sort of held on this whole time to us, because I know just how amazing we can be. We're really like heading to a good place at the minute, and the version of who he is right now is one of the best I've seen.

"Maybe If this carries on, each day that goes past, the days turn into weeks, the weeks turn into months, and the next thing you know, we've had years go by just being this consistent, amazing couple that I know we can be. That's what I hope for."

Molly-Mae added: "We're gonna start spending like, a couple more nights at his house, a week, and Bambi will take some more of her stuff there and just see how it goes.

Tommy has been frank about his troubles that led to the breakdown of their relationship, including his issues with alcohol. The boxer, who is set to fight Kenan Hanjalic on Friday evening (May 9), revealed earlier this week that 2024 was “the worst year of my life”, telling Good Morning Britain: “2024 was the worst year of my life and this year's going to be the best year of my life, it starts on Friday, I've turned it all around.

“I'm happy mentally now, I've got to go through these challenges in life. Everyone's got a hard life. I've come through this, I'm on the other side and I'm back doing what I do best.”