Married at First Sight star JJ Slater was rushed to hospital in the middle of the night - just hours after girlfriend Katie Price made a bombshell comment about their relationship during a podcast interview with Paul Carrick Brunson.

The 32-year-old reality star rose to fame on series eight of MAFS UK in 2023, where Paul was a relationship expert who matched the couples and supported them through the experiment.

JJ, who was a latecomer to the experiment, was originally matched with Bianca Petronz. He caused controversy, however, by leaving her in favour of starting a romance with fellow bride Ella Morgan, who also ended her marriage to be with him.

The pair re-entered the experiment as a new couple, and though they made it to final vows JJ decided he did not want to take the relationship any further - causing Ella heartbreak. A short time later, it was revealed that JJ was in a relationship with Katie. The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in February last year.

Their romance has been rocky, however, and they have been hit with rumours of a break-up more than once. The most recent rumour of rift came earlier this month when it appeared Katie may have wiped images of JJ from her Instagram page.

Late last night (Sunday May 18), JJ shared a photo to his Instagram Stories showing a cannula in his arm as he sat in a hospital room. The reality star wrote over the top: “Hate to see it.The reality of living with type 1 diabetes. Late nights in A&E.” He didn’t say exactly what had caused him to needing medical treatment.

Katie Price and Married at First Sight UK star JJ Slater have been in a relationship since February 2024. Photo by PA. | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

JJ was diagnosed with the health condition back in 2023. He spoke of his symptoms at the time and said: “I was waking up four to five times needing the toilet. Then I started to lose weight quite quickly. I lost about a stone and a half in three weeks, but I was still eating the same and going to the gym every day.

"I hadn't changed anything, but my body was deteriorating so I knew something was wrong. I was getting lightheaded often, I was on the sofa watching TV and then stood up and fell to the floor… so, I knew something wasn't right.

“I had a blood test and my doctor said I probably wouldn't hear anything until after Christmas, but I woke up the following morning to three missed calls from 111 and voicemails saying 'as soon as you wake up, go to hospital' … I have never woken up so quickly. I panicked thinking it was the worst news."

Katie Price and her boyfriend, 'Married at First Sight UK star' JJ Slater. Photo by Instagram/johnjoeslater. | Instagram/johnjoeslater

What did Katie Price say about boyfriend JJ Slater?

JJ’s health scare came not long after Katie made a bombshell comment about their nature of their relationship while speaking on Paul Carrick Brunson’s podcast. Speaking on an episode of We Need To Talk in May, Katie spoke candidly how she feels about her romance.

When Paul said she should feel “happy” and “free” with a partner, Katie said: “I've never had that in any relationship. Never had any of them. And JJ, he's the most kind, genuine, easygoing, chilled person. But do I feel my happiest and do I feel free? No.” She added, however: “It's not a reflection on him, maybe that's what I need to change for myself.”

She went on: “Freedom to me is like when I took my kids to Thailand for a month, just me and them. We felt free. Just little life experiences, seeing things, taking them to little adventures.”

Katie is a mum-of-five. She has 22-year-old Harvey, who she shares with Dwight Yorke, Junior, age 19, and Princess, 17, who she shares with Peter Andre, and Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, who she shares with Kieran Hayler.

Later in the interview, Katie admitted that she is worried that she spends too much time with JJ and not enough with her friends. She said: “I just don't want to answer to anyone, I want them to fit in with me. When you meet someone, it's natural to want to be with them all the time.

“Then the mistakes I've made in the past are then you're with them all the time. It becomes literally 24/7 because I've never been out with someone who's had a nine to five job.”

Speaking previously about her romance with JJ, shortly after they went public with their romance, Katie said: “To people on the outside, it does look like I’ve jumped into a relationship quickly. But what people don’t realise is that we’ve been in contact for three months. I’ve done it properly and it’s different to any other relationship I’ve done. And it didn’t even start off like that. It literally grew from friendship to fancying each other to now this.”