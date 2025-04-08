Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Katie Price has come under fire after promoting a CBD product on social media and appearing to endorse it as a treatment for serious medical conditions, including tumours.

In a tweet that has since sparked widespread backlash, Price, 46, shared a personal story and encouraged followers to purchase from a CBD company using her discount code.

In the post, Price wrote: “Very serious chat with @serenasophiax and @afowler06 about their 2 year old daughter who had a tumour in her leg, they refused hospital treatment and healed her themselves which is amazing.

“They was telling me all about @supreme_cbd and how it works for fibromyalgia, arthritis, anxiety/depression any aches/pains or insomnia, I literally get people thanking me everyday this is started posting, I asked @supreme_cbd for a code to save you all money, use code Katie40 at checkout http://supremecbd.uk and save 40% on your orders.”

While Price labelled the post as an advert with the hashtag "#ad", the implications of her endorsement quickly drew criticism. Many online accused the TV personality of irresponsibly promoting unproven medical claims, particularly regarding cancer and tumours to her large following.

One user responded: “Nah bro don’t be selling CBD as a way of curing tumours.” Another wrote: “This is f***ing abhorrent.”

Other comments highlighted the legal and ethical concerns: “CBD is effective on many things but it’s extremely dangerous to claim CBD would shrink a tumour.” “This is illegal – not doubting @supreme_cbd as I’ve used it prior, but to claim this to fix tumours etc – disgusting and predatory.”

Supreme CBD has been approached for comment.

Her apparent new business venture came as she was declared bankrupt for the second time in March 2024 due to an unpaid tax bill exceeding £750,000. She was also evicted from her "Mucky Mansion" and she moved to a £5,000-per-month Tudor-style property.

She was first declared bankrupt with debts of £3.2 million from her failed company Jordan Trading Ltd, which was set up to oversee her perfume and cosmetics line in 2003. But in 2017, an application was put in to wind up the company as she tried to sort out her finances.