Katie Price's custom pink Range Rover Sport, originally valued at £140,000, is currently up for auction with bids starting at £5,600 - significantly less than half its original cost.

The vehicle, a 2005 Land Rover Range Rover Sport TDV6 HSE, is listed by Mathewsons Classic Cars and is available for viewing from March 3 to March 11, 2025, at their Pickering location.

This auction comes in the wake of the former glamour model’s ongoing financial difficulties. The 46-year-old former glamour model was declared bankrupt for the second time in March 2024 due to an unpaid tax bill exceeding £750,000.

The Range Rover, customised by Fantom at a cost of £140,000, features a 2.7L diesel engine, automatic transmission, and has recorded 167,500 miles. Despite its high initial investment, the current bid reflects a substantial depreciation, with the auction estimate ranging between £5,000 and £6,000.

The auction is set to conclude on March 13 at 10am.

As part of her bankruptcy proceedings, she was ordered to surrender six of her cars, including two Range Rovers and her iconic pink Range Rover, although she had posted on social media that she still had possession of the vehicle.

In late August, Katie's bankruptcy hearing at the High Court was adjourned after her lawyers argued that a public examination of her finances would severely impact her mental health.

She was also evicted from her "Mucky Mansion" and she moved to a £5,000-per-month Tudor-style property.

She was first declared bankrupt with debts of £3.2 million from her failed company Jordan Trading Ltd, which was set up to oversee her perfume and cosmetics line in 2003. But in 2017, an application was put in to wind up the company as she tried to sort out her finances.