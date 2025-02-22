Katie Price has opened up about her health fears as she tries for another baby.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old detailed her new symptoms as she revealed she fears that she is going through the menopause. The media personality said she is struggling with sleep and cold sweats.

Following warnings from a doctor that the menopause could come in the next couple of years, Katie spoke to her sister Sophie on her podcast The Katie Price Show and revealed her midlife worries. She said: “I’m not sleeping at night and I’m normally a really good sleeper, so something’s going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I’m just going to get my blood test because maybe I’m having an early menopause, I don’t know how it all works, but I’m still having my periods.” She also said her bed was “wet with cold sweat” in the run-up to her periods, so she wondered if she was “going through the change”.

Katie Price has opened up about her health fears as she tries for another baby. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Earlier this year, in Katie Price: Making Babies, her IVF docuseries that was filmed in 2023, Katie received some news about her fertility. The show focused on Katie’s visits to the Agora fertility clinic with her then fiancé Carl Woods, to explore using IVF to have a baby of their own.

She was told by gynaecologist and medical director Dr Carole Gilling-Smith that she only had a “couple of awake eggs”, and her hormone levels showed she would probably start going through menopause within a couple of years. “For Katie, the first sign of ageing is coming from her ovaries and that is a big blow and something some women find hard to accept,” Dr Gilling-Smith said.

Katie has been open about her desire to have more children – whether by surrogate or IVF – and is happily loved-up with her MAFS UK star boyfriend JJ Slater. She is currently mum to Harvey, 22, Junior, 19, Princess, 17, Jett, 11, and 10-year-old Bunny.