The glamour model let fans know how she was doing following a health check up.

Katie Price,46, is "all good and healthy" following a health check-up. Fans have shared their concern for the model after she posted images of herself and dramatic weight loss.

In a bid to get healthy Katie vowed last year to give up vaping and admitted she had been "disrespectful" to her mother Amy - who underwent a lung transplant – with her unhealthy habit.

Her mother has Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - an incurable condition which causes scarring to the lungs and reduces her ability to breathe, meaning she relies on supplemental oxygen.

Katie Price’s in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey came to a devastating halt after she learned her one fertilised egg was not viable, | Getty

Katie says she is now “starting to wean myself” off the cigarette alternative and is reassured after being told her lungs are functioning as they should be. She told fans on Snapchat: "So I thought I'd give an update about yesterday when I went and had my lungs checked.

"Obviously I had them checked because my mum had a lung transplant, and to see if it's genetic and to see if vaping has affected my lungs or anything like that. But my lungs are absolutely perfect, nothing wrong with them, and he gave me advice how to get off the vapes.

So I'm starting to wean myself off the vapes. But yeah it's all good news, they're all working well and they're really good lungs, especially for my age. So all good! I'm all healthy!"

Katie thew out all her vapes and encouraged anyone else using them to join her. Speaking to her followers on her Instagram Story last August, she said: "I have a big confession to make. If there's anyone out there who wants to join me, do it.

"I have been vaping for a year it's no good for you." Referring to her mum Amy's health battle, she continued: "Especially when my mum has had her lung transplant it's disrespectful doing this in front of my mum. I have decided today is the day I am throwing this chemical battery, addictive, horrible thing away.

"I am now doing vapes no more from today. I have got the strength to get rid of them, join me!"

Showing herself clearing out all her vapes, she added: "That's it in the bin, I have cleared all my vapes out the cars everything." Katie declaring she is healthy comes after fans were left concerned over her weight. However, her representative played down those fears.

Her spokesperson told the MailOnline in October: "Katie has always been tiny and she's recently been enjoying going to the gym more and getting herself into a routine with exercise etc which has been beneficial for her overall wellbeing."

Katie Price has previously has famously been under the knife several times since she shot to fame in the late 1990s, undergoing several boob jobs, as well as face and butt lifts.

