Katie Price’s in vitro fertilisation (IVF) journey came to a devastating halt after she learned her one fertilised egg was not viable, leading to cracks in her relationship with fiancé Carl Woods and their eventual split.

The deeply personal experience, captured in the Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Making Babies, sheds light on the former glamour model’s struggles with fertility, relationships, and emotional exhaustion.

The show reveals the 46-year-old former glamour model is “moving towards menopause,” as her hormone levels were very low, according to her gynaecologist, Dr Carole Gilling-Smith. Two eggs were successfully harvested during the filming, but only one was fertilised, a process that ultimately failed, leaving Price heartbroken and “really deflated.”

Her relationship with Woods, already strained by the pressures of IVF, deteriorated further. Price expressed fears that using a donor egg might upset him, but Woods dismissed this concern, saying: “She thinks if it’s not her doing it (having a baby), there’s going to be a problem, and it’s really not.”

The strain of Price’s fertility treatments and her hormonal struggles escalated tensions. Price admitted during the show: “He’s driving me mad with it all. He says I’m being horrible. Well, I’m going through hormones at the moment. Carl, you’re the only one I’m horrible to because you just keep on at me.”

Their relationship ended shortly before the egg implantation process, with Woods citing Price’s mood swings and the distance between them. He described the breakup as “the hardest decision” and said:“I have done everything I can do. The only last thing is to walk away. What it is about is having stability in my life. Kids need a stable home, and there’s no sign in it changing.”

Price later reflected on the relationship, admitting she was “trying to make a relationship work that she knew deep down wasn’t the right relationship.” She added, “I’m exhausted with relationships. When I look back at how the IVF journey was, a lot of times I wasn’t happy.”

Despite the heartbreak, Price found solace in her five children, calling them her “partners” and sharing how grateful she is for her family. Speaking to Dr Gilling-Smith, she said she “needs to love something,” introducing her new hairless cat as an emotional support.

Price, who has been declared bankrupt twice and is currently paying off significant debts, said therapy has helped her reset her outlook on life:“I feel such a weight has come off my shoulders. I’ve had a turbulent time, but I’ve reset the button.”

The two-part documentary Katie Price: Making Babies airs on Channel 4, with episodes also available for streaming.