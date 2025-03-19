Katie Price says both her bankruptcies have been discharged

Reality star Katie Price says both of her bankruptcies have been discharged.

The former glamour model, 46, who has fronted various Channel 4 and BBC documentaries about her life, was declared bankrupt for a second time last year over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000. Her first bankruptcy from 2019 was discharged earlier this year, after a hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court.

A representative for Ms Price confirmed to the PA news agency on Tuesday that the second bankruptcy has been discharged.

Katie Price in September last year | Kate Green/Getty Images

Ms Price told The Sun: “I’m so happy. I can finally move on and put these bankruptcies behind me and now only focus on the positive. Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this process.”

Her solicitor Chris Keane, from Fieldfisher LLP, told the newspaper that Ms Price had been “fully compliant with her Trustee in Bankruptcy and has been discharged from both bankruptcies in short order”, after attending a private interview.

Ms Price was first declared bankrupt in November 2019, and in February last year was ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans until February 2027 to help pay off her debts.

The court previously heard if the second bankruptcy remained in force she must pay money from OnlyFans to the trustee.

In February, barrister Darragh Connell, representing the trustee of Ms Price’s bankruptcies, told the Insolvency and Companies Court: “As to the second bankruptcy, the trustee’s position is that pursuant to information provided by Ms Price, the trustee has been undertaking inquiries with third parties. The outcome of those inquiries is not yet known.”

He added: “It may well transpire to be the case that an application is made to suspend discharge for a limited period, but that is not before the court today.”

Ms Price had previously failed to attend a court date related to her bankruptcy, and an arrest warrant in July was issued. At the time, Ms Price said on Instagram that she was “not running from matters” and was “neither embarrassed or ashamed”, and was “fully aware of the severity of my current personal financial situation”.

A private interview took place on September 24, according to a court hearing, where “sufficient provision of information” was made to avoid the need for a public examination concerning her first bankruptcy. A public examination related to the second bankruptcy had been adjourned until April 8.

According to the Government, a person is usually released from a bankruptcy within 12 months, meaning they are discharged from the restrictions and debts from the bankruptcy. However, the former bankrupt must pay debts that were not included in their bankruptcy, and a trustee continues to deal with the bankruptcy debt settlements.

Price was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, where she first became romantic with former husband, singer Peter Andre. She won the 2015 series of Celebrity Big Brother, and most recently put out the Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Making Babies about her fertility journey with ex-fiance Carl Woods.

Mr Keane and HMRC have been contacted for comment.