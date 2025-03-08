Kerry Katona and Katie Price have teamed up for a "tell-all tour" travelling around UK theatres promising to be “warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun”.

Two of the most popular tabloid stars of the 21st century are set to reveal all in a tell-all UK tour. Katie ‘Jordan’ Price and Kerry Katona promise to reveal the truth behind the sensational stories that have donned newspaper front pages over the last two decades when they hit the road later this year.

An Evening With Katie And Kerry could leave the former reality stars and models’ former flames quaking in their boots, as the pair are understood to be ready to spill the beans in a ‘no-holds barred’ show, including detailing romances, dramatic splits and money issues.

The tour was announced on Katie's Instagram, with a message saying: "An Evening with Katie and Kerry - On Tour. (Kerry Katona) and (Katie Price) are heading out on the road this autumn for a tell-all tour sharing stories of their friendship, marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, I’m A Celebrity, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around.

"Join them for an evening that promises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun."

Kerry Katona teams up with Katie Price for a "tell-all tour" across UK theatres | Ben Whitley/PA Wire

As well as all the gossip, the show will include song and dance along with the chance for audience questions and a limited opportunity to purchase a meet and greet pass allowing ticketholders to take a photo with the pair on their own phone or camera, and have something personally signed by each of them.

However, fans had a mixed response to the news, with some saying they were rushing to snap up tickets for the shows and posting supportive messages, while others questioned what they would discuss.

One wrote: "And talk about what exactly? Their dirty laundry is always aired so I don’t envisage any surprises.”

Kerry and Katie start their tour at Ellesmere Port on September 11, playing several dates before they wrap up in Hull on October 22. The company behind the tour confirmed that there would also be a "meet and greet option".