Kerry Katona’s secret relationship with a celebrity chef has fallen apart - after she dumped him on the day of The Vivienne’s funeral

The singer had a brief romance with celebrity chef Jameson Stocks, but their relationship ended on the day he went to pay respects to his drag queen friend.

Stocks, 41, revealed to the Daily Mail that he and the 44-year-old reality star dated for two months after her engagement to Ryan Mahoney ended. Kerry had been with Ryan for six years before their split.

The Michelin-starred chef added that Katona had expressed her love for him, and the two even discussed marriage and their future together. However, he was blindsided when the former Atomic Kitten singer ended their relationship on the same day he was grieving the loss of his close friend in January.

Kerry Katona has been in a secret relationship with celebrity chef Jameson Stocks. | Danny Lawson/PA

In an exclusive interview, Stocks, a father of two, alleged that Katona chose not to attend the funeral of RuPaul's Drag Race winner The Vivienne, who died last month. He claimed she wanted to avoid being photographed, especially after their relationship had recently made headlines.

Speaking about the split, Stocks said: "I don't want to be seen to be a fool.

“One day she told me she loves me and wants to marry me and she's telling my children she loves them. She was at my son's birthday party on January 25. All of a sudden, she dumped me and said bye and that's wrong.

“The thing that upsets me the most is that I wear my heart on my sleeve a little bit like Kerry and the day of James's funeral I went to the Jellycat store to get her daughter some Jellycats because she loves them. I didn't say to Kerry what I was doing.

“Within minutes of me coming home a story broke about our romance and Kerry said she could no longer go to James's funeral because there would be paps.

“She ended up going back home and she was crying - and that was the last time I saw her and that was that. She messaged me and then blocked me, messaged me then blocked me.”

According to Jameson, Katona was keen to keep their romance a secret in hopes of securing a place on Celebs Go Dating, with E4 producers reportedly offering her a lucrative deal.