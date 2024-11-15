Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kerry Katona split from her fiancé Ryan Mahoney over a "breach of trust".

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Atomic Kitten star recently insisted she was still in a relationship with the personal trainer despite her declaring herself to be "single" in a comment posted on Instagram, but she has now revealed Ryan has moved out of the house they shared together and they are "no longer together".

In her latest column for OK! magazine, she explained: "Last week I spoke about how Ryan and I were having a tough time and now he has moved out of the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are no longer together, and It’s been a really tough week - I never in a million years thought this would happen. Without going into too much detail, there has been a breach of trust between us."

Singer and reality star Kerry Katona has revealed the reason behind her split from fiance Ryan Mahoney

She went on to add that she doesn't know whether the relationship can be salvaged, writing: "I don’t know if we’ll be able to work it out or not, but I do still love him so much. I feel like everything has heaped on recently and it’s so much to deal with, I am really struggling.

"But I know I can get through it no matter what happens, I’ve been through break-ups before and come out the other side, so we just need to see what happens."

Kerry added she's been having a tough time dealing with issues in her life including her mum Sue's health battle and she's started therapy to help her cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She shared: "I am going to some therapy to try and work through some of these issues, I really want to work on myself and take action. I do feel like it’s been such an emotional time recently and none of that has helped my relationship with Ryan either. I haven’t been sleeping or eating properly the last couple of weeks and it’s just all got on top of me."

It comes after Kerry recently sparked reports suggesting she'd split from Ryan when she posted a comment on Instagram next to a video of her and her mum Sue talking to a doctor - and Kerry was adamant she was joking about being single in a bid to cheer her mum up as she battles ill health.

In her previous column for the publication, Kerry shared: "I’m sure you’ll have all read the 'news’ about me splitting up with Ryan after I flippantly said I was single on my Instagram to make my mum laugh. It was a throwaway comment that I made between my mum, my best friend Danielle and me but it all spiralled out of control. If you watch the video on my Instagram, you can hear us talking to the doctor and Danielle left a funny comment underneath asking if he was single. To try and cheer my mum up, I said that I was – but with a laughing face."

Kerry made the comment about her relationship status after her pal wrote a message asking if the doctor shown in the video is single and the former singer replied: "No, but I am!"