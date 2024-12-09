Kerry Katona was left fearing for her life after a horrifying car crash in her £200,000 Lamborghini last week.

The 44-year-old former Atomic Kitten star crashed while driving her £200,000 Lamborghini Urus to pantomime rehearsals for Cinderella in Northwich alongside Katie Price. Skidding on black ice, her vehicle spun out of control and collided with a tree and fence. Katona was unharmed but visibly shaken.

In an exclusive column for OK!, she revealed the horrifying details, describing how she was talking to her daughter Molly on hands-free when the crash occurred.

“I literally thought I was going to die,” she recalled,

“I wasn’t bothered about my car but I was just in complete shock and lost complete control of the car.”

Molly remained on the line throughout the crash and could hear her mother screaming.The crash triggered an alert to the police and they quickly attended the scene.

She explained that four other cars had done the same on the black ice as it was a country road that had not been salted. The police agreed that it was the condition of the road, rather than the driving, that caused the crash.

After the accident, she was driven home by police, still processing the fear of the ordeal.

“They drove me home and I was really shook up when I got there - I was in shock and had whiplash,” she reflected.

This traumatic event is just one chapter in what has been a particularly difficult year for Katona. Just last week, news broke of her split from her fiance, Ryan Mahoney who moved out of her mansion due to a ‘breach of trust’. The couple had been working on ‘fixing’ their six year relationship prior to the news.

Alongside the breakup, Katona has been managing the physical and emotional toll of lipoedema, a condition causing painful swelling in the limbs. Katona has spoken publicly about her struggles with the condition, sharing how it has affected both her physical health and confidence.

Katona's mother has also been battling a serious health scare after being rushed into hospital with blood clots in her lungs in October. Kerry shared an instagram story last month saying that Sue was making a slow recovery and asking for peoples prayers. Despite her turbulent year, Katona has continued to focus on her work, including starring in Cinderella alongside Katie Price.