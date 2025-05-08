Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Katie Price sparks rumours she has split from Married at First Sight boyfriend JJ Slater again after a year together - as she appears to have deleted photos of him from her Instagram page.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old mum-of-five appears to have taken all her recent pictures with JJ from Instagram. The last photo of JJ, aged 32, on her account seems to be from August last year, in which he was included in images of her family.

Since the beginning of the year, her feed has been full of photos of her children, her time in pantomime, horses and her outfit choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the second time this year that Katie has fuelled split rumours with JJ, who she first began publicly dating in February last year. In January, the split rumours began about the pair after it emerged that they spent Christmas Day apart. Katie's representatives later told The Mirror that the pair were still an item, however.

Then, a few weeks later, it was thought they could be on the rocks once again after Katie posted a cryptic post about setting "boundaries without guilt" and how she was "no longer afraid of losing others" as she'd "finally found herself".

Price has five children, 22-year-old Harvey, who she shares with Dwight Yorke, Junior, age 19, and Princess, 17, who she shares with Peter Andre, and Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, who she shares with Kieran Hayler.

Katie Price and her boyfriend, 'Married at First Sight UK star' JJ Slater. Photo by Instagram/johnjoeslater. | Instagram/johnjoeslater

Katie and JJ pair were rumoured to be dating in late 2023 but only went Instagram official with their relationship at the end of February 2024. Slater was originally matched with Bianca Petronzi during his time on Married at First Sight UK back in 2023. The pair had a wedding ceremony, where they met for the first time and said ‘I do’ - although the union was not legally binding. He caused controversy, however, by leaving Petronzi in favour of starting a romance with fellow bride Ella Morgan, who also ended her marriage to be with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair re-entered the experiment as a new couple, and though they made it to final vows JJ decided he did not want to take the relationship any further - causing Ella heartbreak. A few months after the show aired, between September and November 2023, JJ’s relationship with Katie was revealed.

Katie and JJ do still follow each other on Instagram, however. JJ last included a photo of himself and Katie in a carousel of images he uploaded a week ago, alongside the caption: “Outfits, puppies and BTS”. The image was of him and Katie holding hands and still looking very much in love. Other images in the post include ones of a him shopping, hanging out with friends and a puppy.

The pair were also photographed together for a Diesel ad campaign back in March, and photos from this are still on both of their Instagram pages.