TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has issued a huge update on her health situation after undergoing “preventative surgery”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow-born star, 65, previously revealed that she underwent a keyhole surgery procedure on Saturday, May 3 to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes. The decision to go under the knife came after Lorraine revealed that she has not “been feeling all that well for a little while”, which prompted her to seek medical attention and undergo tests and scans.

Lorraine has now said that she is recovering well from the surgery and hopes to be back to work next week. She has hosted her eponymous morning magazine show on ITV since 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has revealed that she hopes to be back to work by Monday after undergoing "preventative" surgery to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. | Getty Images

In an update on social media, she told her followers that she was recovering with granddaughter Billie by her side. Lorraine said: “Thanks so much for all your get well wishes. Billie providing the best medicine ever with lots of cuddles for her granny. Hopefully back to work on Monday. I’ve missed you.”

Lorraine underwent the procedure at Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot and has since returned home to recover. Revealing her health scare earlier this month, she told fans: “I just wanted to let you know I’m having a wee procedure today. I’ve not been feeling all that well for a little while, so I had some scans and tests, and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out.

“It’s purely preventative, it’s going to be with keyhole surgery, which is incredible, and I’m being very well looked after, and I’ll obviously see you really soon, and I’m going to be totally fine. See you soon, bye.”

It comes as Lorraine’s TV co-star Ranvir Singh also experienced a health scare of her own. The presenter has been filling in for Lorraine on her morning show, when just hours after appearing on TV she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranvir revealed that her appendix had burst, telling her fans: “I’m sore and shuffling around, can’t drive for a week, and no exercise for 4 weeks (!) so really it’s the boredom that will kill me! Ps. Anyone else have this horrendous shoulder pain afterwards? It’s mad isn’t it!”