Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A TV star has revealed she is undergoing surgery.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has revealed she is to undergo keyhole surgery in order to remove her ovaries.

The 65-year-old said the operation was “all preventative” and thanked hospital staff for their care so far, having already undergone scans, in a post on Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine Kelly attends The Sun Military Awards 2020 at Banqueting House on February 06, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Kelly said in the post: “I just wanted to let you know I’m having a wee procedure today. I’ve not been feeling all that well for a little while, so I had some scans and tests, and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out.

“It’s purely preventative, it’s going to be with keyhole surgery, which is incredible, and I’m being very well looked after, and I’ll obviously see you really soon, and I’m going to be totally fine. See you soon, bye.”

In the post, she said she felt “very lucky to be treated so well” and received messages from celebrity friends such as Loose Women star Katie Piper, Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid and TV presenter Julia Bradbury.

Bradbury said on Instagram: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Lorraine, and good luck with the post op rehab.”

Reid added: “Sending you all the love in the world.”

Piper commented: “Hope you make a speedy recovery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly celebrated her 40th year in television in 2024, with a special episode of her daytime talk show Lorraine, which she has featured on since 2010.

She began her journalism career on the East Kilbride News, turning down a university place to study English and Russian to join the newspaper, before joining BBC Scotland as a researcher in 1983.

In 1984, she joined TV-am as an on-screen reporter covering Scottish news and in 1990 she began her presenting career on Good Morning Britain, before getting her own show.