Lorraine presenter Ranvir Singh has shared with her INstagram followers that she was rushed to hospital just hours after hosting the ITV morning show.

The presenter, 47, had been filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her morning magazine show last Wednesday (May 7). However, later that night, Ranvir was rushed to hospital after experiencing “sudden stomach ache”.

In an update to her Instagram followers, Ranvir said: “Had a fab time as always hosting @lorraine last Wednesday wearing this gorgeous linen white pinstripe suit, felt a bit drained and foggy in the morning but nothing a couple of coffees couldn’t sort out.

ITV presenter Ranvir Singh has revealed that she was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery after her appendix burst. | Getty Images

“I’m off air - all good - at 1030am I feel this sudden stomach ache. I stay in bed all day. Turns out I had a ruptured appendix and had urgent surgery at midnight on Thursday! Woke up 5am on Friday morning, high on anaesthetic and certain I could get into work to host the show as normal.”

Ranvir also revealed that after a “pretty nasty few days”, she developed a blood infection as a result her medical emergency, adding that she has been convinced to take time off work to recuperate. She said: “I’m sore and shuffling around, can’t drive for a week, and no exercise for 4 weeks (!) so really it’s the boredom that will kill me! Ps. Anyone else have this horrendous shoulder pain afterwards? It’s mad isn’t it!”

Ranvir’s celebrity friends and concerned viewers shared their best wishes with the presenter. Radio presenter Nikita Kanda said: “Sending you hugs ❤️❤️ you look fab in the suit.”

Celeb chef Nisha Parmar added: “How scary Ranvir, wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending love,” while weatherman Alex Beresford said: “Awwww wishing you a speedy recovery xxxx”