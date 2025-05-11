A TV star has told her fans she’s had an exceptionally tough week in which she has had to have emergency surgery, has had 'every single thing [she] owns' stolen and also had her car 'smashed up'.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media star, Youtube personality and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker aged 24, opened up about her distressing week on her Instagram Stories earlier today, (Sunday May 11).

The influencer shared an mage of herself in tears, while in a dentist's chair and holding on to a teddy bear. Over the top of the photo she wrote: “In the last week, iv been in hospital, had emergency surgery, got my rental car completely smashed up and every single thing i own stolen including my passport so cant get home". [sic].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly afterwards, she posted an inspirational quote which related to her multiple recent problems. It read: "You've made it through things you once thought would break you. Don't forget to give yourself credit for that. You're stronger than you know, and there's more softness, more joy, and more magic ahead. Keep going."

Saffron has not said why she needed emergency surgery, or how her possessions came to be stolen, or why her car was damaged. She also did not say if these events are all connected - but in recent days she has been frequently updating her social media with snapshots from her holiday to Palm Springs, California, United States.

She has uploaded photos and videos of the trip, which she appears to have been enjoying with friends and her new beau Josh Miln. On her TikTok page, one of her recent videos - which came hours before her Instagram Story - shows the pair smiling and getting ready for a night out in a hotel room.

Saffron Barker has had a very difficult week. | Getty

Saffron Barker has taken to Instagram to tell her fans about her tough week. Photo by Instagram/@saffronbarker. | Instagram/@saffronbarker.

Fans have now taken to the comment section to express their concern for her after seeing her Instagram Story. One fan commented: "Just seen ur insta story hope ur okay saffron".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: "I just saw your story, i seriously hope your okay. thinking of you", while a third wrote: "Just seen Instagram, what the hell is going on. Hope you are ok xx".

The difficult week comes after a string of bad luck for the star in recent months. In October, she was rushed to hospital over fears she had contracted a “tropical disease”. And, last January, she feared she'd “lose use of her leg” after skiing accident.