Every year, viewers around the world watch as singles agree to be matched and married by relationship experts - but they only meet on their wedding day and say ‘I do’ to each other just moments after first setting eyes on each other.

The concept of MAFS - which was first introduced in 2014 - was so well received by fans that there are now multiple versions; UK, Australia, United States and New Zealand.

The question is, will any of the couples stay together after their wedding day? To help them find the answer, they enter the MAFS experiment in which they live together in a bubble - alongside the other MAFS contestants - where the relationship experts set them a series of tasks designed to make - or break - their union.

But, as we know, not all of the marriages we see onscreen are real. In fact most the marriages aren’t legally binding - with the exception of the US wedding ceremonies. But, plenty of the couples who have met on MAFS are now married after getting hitched after taking their relationship out in the real world. Plus, there are several US couples who stayed together after getting married on the hit dating show too. There’s even two MAFS brides who got married after their grooms proposed to them at the Final Vows ceremony.

Click through our gallery below to see which MAFS couples from UK, Aus, US and NZ are actually married for real today.

1 . Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins - MAFS UK Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder were the first Married at First Sight UK couple to actually stay together after their wedding. They tied the knot on series 5, which was filmed bacj in 2020, and are the only UK-based MAFS couple who did actually legally get married on the show. They got on from day one and have been together ever since. Their daughter, Jessica Charlotte Amytis, was born in December 2023. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Share

2 . Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling - MAFS UK Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling met on the show in 2021. That year, their was a change made so that the weddings in the show were no longer legal unions, but Adam proposed to Tayah for real at the end of the process and they married in December 2023. They also welcomed the first baby to be born as a result of the show, and have gone on to have a second. Tayah gave birth to Beau Emily Aveling at Doncaster hospital, alongside then fiancé Adam, in October 2022. The couple's second child, a son called Jenson Joe Aveling (JJ), was born in April 2025. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4 Photo: Channel 4 Share

3 . Jules Robinson and Cameron 'Cam' Merchant - MAFS Aus Back in season 6 of MAFS Aus in 2019, Cameron 'Cam' Merchant made show historyand surprised everyone when he got down on one knee and asked TV bride Jules Robinson to marry him for real at their final vows ceremony. The couple married in 2019 and share two sons. In 2020, the couple announced the birth of their baby boy and in July 2024 they welcomed their second son. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine Share

4 . Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente met when they were paired in the 2021 series of MAFS Aus. They married in real life in January 2023. They announced their pregnancy in January 2024 and in June that year their first child, baby Chloe, was born. Photo by Instagram/@kerrybalbuziente. | Instagram/@kerrybalbuziente Photo: Instagram/@kerrybalbuziente Share