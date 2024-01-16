Social media influencer Saffron Barker had an accident while skiiing during a family holiday and has told her TikTok followers she was 'screaming in pain'

Saffron Barker has told her TikTok and Instagram followers she feared she'd lose the use of her leg after a skiing accident while on holiday. Photo by Instagram/Saffron Barker.

For most people, going on holiday provides a chance to relax, unwind and get away from any stress. That was sadly not the case for Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker, who had an accident on the first day of her family holiday.

The social media influencer and Youtuber, aged 23, took to her TikTok account on Monday (January 15) to share that she had fallen on the first day of her break in The Alpes in France the day before.She posted a video on both her Instagram and TikTok pages which showed her getting taken back to her hotel by the emergency rescue ski patrols.

In another video, where she spoke in detail about the accident, she admitted that she had been frightened she was going to lose the use of her leg. She did also then share another light-hearted post in which she showed that her expectation of the break was that she'd look glamourous in ski-wear, but the reality is that she has been hobbling around on crutches. So, what exactly happened to Barker? Here's what you need to know.

What happened to Saffron Barker?

Barker took to her social media to share the details of what happened to her. She said she was helping her brother Jed's girlfriend Imogen Cribb to learn to ski when she had an accident.

She said: "Well this isn't quite how I actually planned this trip going. I'd like to consider myself a good skiier, however, it probably won't look like that right now. Day one of is going out on the slopes . . . we had about 45 minutes. Jed was snowboarding so I was like 'I'll teach Imogen'. Imogen was doing amazing.

"Literally, I am not joking, out of nowhere . . . I didn't even do a parallel turn, I was just going straight down the hill . . . my left leg completely just clicks out of place. I couldn't move my leg."

She continued to say it was the "scariest moment ever" and that she had never experienced anything like it. She went on to explain how she tried to turn her leg but she couldn't because her knee felt like it was "completely out of its socket".

She said this was when she fell over and began "screaming in pain" for her younger brother, 21-year-old Jed, to come to her aid. She added: "I thought in that moment 'I'm never going to be able to move my leg again'."

The star explained that she was rushed to hospital, where she had an x-ray and it was then confirmed she had not broken any bones. She said she hasn't been told by any medical professionals what definitely happened to her leg, but said she's been advised she may have torn her ACL.

She added: "I honestly don't really feel like I'm in that much pain, but my leg just feels so stiff and I can't walk on it. There's a lot worse things that could have happened so I'm just extremely grateful that I'm fine and I can move my leg."

She ended the video by saying she was going to have to make the most of her trip without skiing. The comments on the video were filled with well-wishes from fans, as well as Barker's celeb friends.