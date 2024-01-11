The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is set to kick off later this month, here's everything you need to know

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024: Entire list of dates, tickets, performance times & lineup of dancers

The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is back for 2024 with a stellar line-up of dancers from the smash hit BBC show set to impress audiences across the UK. Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood return to their judging seats, while Janette Manrara stars again as tour host.

The live tour kicks off in Birmingham on January 19 before arriving at some of the UK's biggest venues including The O2 in London, Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena, and Manchester's AO Arena. Each night audience members will vote for their favourite celebrity pairing to take home the coveted Glitterball trophy.

Here is everything fans heading to the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour need to know including the full lineup of celebrity dancers, performance times, and whether there's still tickets available.

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 performance times

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 performance times

January 19-21: Birmingham Utilita Arena - (Friday 19th at 7.30pm, Saturday 20th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 21st at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

January 23: Sheffield Utilita Arena - (Tuesday 23rd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

January 24-25: Newcastle Utilita Arena - (Wednesday 24th at 7.30pm, Thursday 25th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm)

January 26-28: Glasgow OVO Hydro - (Friday 26th at 7.30pm, Saturday at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday at 1.30pm)

January 30-31: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena - (Tuesday 30th at 7.30pm & Wednesday 31st at 7.30pm)

February 1-2: Leeds First Direct Arena - (Thursday 1st at 7.30pm, Friday 2nd at 7.30pm)

February 3-4: Manchester, AO Arena - (Saturday 3rd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 4th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

February 6-8: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - (Tuesday 6 February at 7.30pm, Wednesday 7th at 7.30pm, Thursday 8th at 7.30pm)

February 9-11: London, The O2 Arena - (Friday 9th at 7.30pm, Saturday 10th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 11th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm)

Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024 lineup of dancers

Actor and model Bobby Brazier, broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, and tennis star Annabel Croft have all been confirmed to perform at venues across the UK. Here's the full line-up of celebrities and professional dancers for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour:

Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell

Annabel Croft & Graziano Di Prima

Krishnan Guru-Murthy & Jowita Przystal

Angela Scanlon & Carlos Gu

Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola

Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington

Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin

Are there still tickets for Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2024?

Yes, there are still tickets available for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour. However, Ticketmaster has warned that there is "low" or "limited" availability for a number of dates on the tour.