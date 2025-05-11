A professional footballer’s wife has said she has divorced him after he was fined for attacking a neighbour's house with a chainsaw.

Arsenal legend Jens Lehmann's marriage of 25 has come to an end, his now ex-wife has confirmed.

Conny Lehmann, aged 52, revealed the news in a recent interview with German news publication Bild. She did not give any more information, or comment on the nature of her relationship with her football star ex now, but she said: “I’m single. I’m happily single.”

Although the divorce was recently confirmed, 55-year-old Jens and Conny had been living apart for many months.

Conny had moved out of their villa in Starnberg, near Munich, before the pair legally ended the marriage. The home was put on the market in January for €12.9 million (around £10.9 million), suggesting they have been separated for at least around five months.

News of his marriage breakdown comes after a troubling time for Jens. Three years ago, he was fined £112,500 by a court for using a chainsaw to damage the roof beams of a newly built garage on a neighbour's property. He was handed the fine for property damage and also attempted fraud.

Jens Lehmann and his wife Conny have divorced him after 25 years. They are pictured in 2016. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

Initially, the professional football player had been given a suspended prison sentence along with a more severe financial penalty of over £350,000. But, after an appeal, his punishment was reduced - with criminal charges eventually being dropped following an out-of-court financial settlement with the neighbour exceeding £50,000.

More recently, Jens was pulled over by police and allegedly showed signs of intoxication. The incident happened last September, shortly after the Oktoberfest celebrations in Germany.

The Munich public prosecutor’s office later proposed a £60,000 fine for the incident. He has contested the charge and is scheduled to appear in court. In the meantime, his driver’s license has been revoked. He has also been handed a €1,000 (£846) fine for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jens and Conny met in 1995 before officially beginning to date in 1999 and getting married in October of that year. The pair have two children; 24-year-old Mats and 18-year-old Lieselotta.

Jens also adopted Conny's child from a previous relationship with ex-Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder, Knut Reinhardt.

The former goalkeeper was a member of Arsenal's "Invincibles", playing every match of their unbeaten title-winning season. He holds the UEFA Champions League record for the most consecutive clean sheets, not conceding a single goal in eight consecutive full matches while he played for Arsenal.