Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra remain estranged and are unlikely to reconcile.

That is the rumour emerging from Spain, following reports last month that the couple were attempting to give their 30-year relationship another chance after they spent Easter together at their former marital home in Barcelona. It marked the second time Guardiola had returned to the Catalan capital to see Cristina since news of their separation broke in January.

Barcelona newspaper El Nacional had previously suggested the couple were open to reconciliation, stating they were "prepared to give each other another chance" and that "all was not lost."

However, the journalists who originally reported the split have now dismissed any hopes of a reunion. Lorena Vazquez and Laura Fa, known as the Mamarazzis, said on their podcast this week that the separation is still in progress and there is no sign of the couple getting back together.

Fa explained: “There’s been speculation about reconciliation because Pep Guardiola was seen at his house in Barcelona with the woman who is still his wife and their youngest daughter. But we’d already said they would continue seeing each other as a family. That’s why they were spotted at the theatre together after their separation.”

Vazquez added: “We’ve confirmed Pep spent three days in Barcelona and stayed at the house he bought with Cristina, where their daughter still lives. But the separation is ongoing. Cristina isn’t seeking reconciliation - she initiated the split and gave Pep something of an ultimatum. He may still be coming to terms with that.”

The couple’s split has also been linked to Guardiola’s decision to extend his Manchester City contract unexpectedly until 2027. Despite filing for divorce earlier this year, sources described the proceedings as amicable, with both parties even using the same lawyer.