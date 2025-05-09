Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Sean Murray and wife Carrie, who have two children together, separated a year ago.

NCIS star Sean Murray and wife Carrie have finalised their divorce after more than 18 years of marriage. They had celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in November 2023 but in April 2024 Carrie James Murray filed for divorce, stating irreconcilable differences.

People magazine reported that “According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the final dissolution of marriage was uncontested, and the majority of their settlement was negotiated outside of court, aside from their agreement to equally divide their pension plans and retirement accounts.

“Both Sean and Carrie signed a stipulation and waiver of the final declaration of disclosure, leaving issues relating to child support, custody, spousal support, division of property, tax matters, legal fees and more to be determined privately.”

NCIS star Sean Murray and wife Carrie share two children together, Caitlyn, 17, and River, 15. His daughter Caitlyn, known as Cay, appeared as teenager Teagan Fields in “The Brat Pack” episode,Season 19, episode 19 of NCIS.

NCIS star Sean Murray finalises divorce from wife Carrie after more than 18 years of marriage. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Actor Sean Murray discussed his daughter Caitlyn appearing in NCIS and told Parade that “I was so proud of how she handled it.” He also said: “I remember Michael Zinberg, one of our best directors, was directing that episode. We’d do a take, and he would come and give her direction.

“She’d do the next take and it was completely different and right along the lines of what our director was looking for or maybe asking her questions so she would think about some things. But the fact that she could deliver things completely different already, to me, that puts her on a level that I see a lot of actors can’t even handle, being able to differentiate that stuff and take direction.”

Sean Murray first met his teacher wife at an event in 2004 and the couple married on November 26, 2005, he plays the role of Agent Timothy McGe In NCIS. When Sean Murray and wife Carrie celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in 2023, she shared photos of the milestone on Instagram; the post has since been deleted.

However, when Carrie posted about her anniversary, the caption read: "18 years of marriage and you still open the car door and pull out my chair. It’s true when they say, 'It’s the little things that matter the most,'" and also added that she will "always get to pick what we watch" and "always get to be first.”

Carrie went on to say hat"After some consideration, I always get to be right, well in my mind anyway. 😜,” and also said: "I love us @therealseanhmurray I’m so glad I went to that Halloween Party🧡"