Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith married in August 2019 and share a daughter, Juno.

Hollywood stars Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith have finalised their divorce after four years of marriage, Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce in October 2023. Jodie Turner-Smith gave birth to their daughter Juno in April 2020.

TMZ reported that “According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Joshua and Jodie have hammered out a divorce settlement. According to the docs, the couple used a mediator to come up with a temporary schedule to govern the 50-50 custody of their daughter, Juno.”

However according to TMZ, Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are not in agreement when it comes to Juno’s schooling and TMZ reported that “What they can't agree on is ... where Juno's gonna go to school, and now Jodie wants the judge to force Joshua to adhere to a court order that gives her the power to pick Juno's elementary school.”

Hollywood stars Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith finalise divorce after four years of marriage. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

When she was interviewed by The Times in February 2024, Jodie Turner-Smith said: “Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working,” and also added that And that’s OK. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

In July 2021, Joshua Jackson revealed that it was Jodie Turner-Smith who proposed to him and said on the ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ that “We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic,” and also added that “We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”

Joshua Jackson later clarified that he actually got down on one knee and told Refinery29 and said: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to give context to this story. So I accidentally threw my wife under the bus because that story was told quickly and it didn't give the full context and holy Jesus, the internet is racist and misogynist.

“So yes, we were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic. And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes, but what I didn't say in that interview was there was a caveat, which is that I'm still old school enough that I said, "This is a yes, but you have to give me the opportunity [to do it too]."

“She has a biological father and a stepdad, who's the man who raised her. [I said], ‘You have to give me the opportunity to ask both of those men for your hand in marriage.’ And then, ‘I would like the opportunity to re-propose those to you and do it the old fashioned way down on bended knee.’ So, that's actually how the story ended up.”