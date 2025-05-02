Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skylar Diggins who plays guard for the WNBA team Seattle Storm, married Daniel Smith in 2017.

Skylar Diggins has filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Daniel Smith. Skylar is a WNBA star (WNBA stands for the Women’s National Basketball Association), and plays guard for the team Seattle Storm.

People magazine reported that “The date of the couple's separation is listed as Nov. 1, 2024, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. In the request, the documents read, "This marriage is irretrievably broken." The couple does not have a prenuptial agreement, and spousal support is not needed.”

Skylar Diggins and Daniel Smith married in Chicago back in 2017 and share two children, Rowen Seven Smith, 6, and Ana Lia Irie Smith, 2. When she appeared at a recent press conference, Skylar mentioned to reporters to drop the Smith from her surname and said people have always called her "whatever you want to call me anyways."

WNBA star Skylar Diggins files for divorce from husband of eight years. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In 2020, Skylar Diggins spoke about the importance of WNBA for young girls to People magazine and said: “I have the thought that one day I want my daughter to have the opportunity to play in this league and [I’m] just doing my part to make sure that’s a possibility.” She went on to say that “I’m trying to show young girls that they can do it too.”

Skylar Diggins continued by saying “We have a lot of great players who have a lot of great stories. A lot of people didn’t think that the WNBA would last 20 years, but we’re still here and we’re still standing,” she says. “[I want] to encourage and motivate young girls or anybody to pay attention to the league.”

Skylar Digginas has also previously opened up about balancing her professional career with motherhood and told The Next last year that “I didn’t think I’d come back to the league. I wanted to come back to the league. I wanted to do the work to get in shape and play like Sky in this league, but I didn’t know if I’d be able to do it. Just the whole journey … the mom’s guilt and different factors that come into play. Luckily, I have a great husband [Daniel Smith], and he’s my rock. He just supported me to get back in shape and encouraged me by telling me I could do this. He also said I’ll help you.”

She also said in the interview that since becoming a mother “I see everything through a different lens now, and it’s hard to explain. She also revealed that “Seeing those kids here is special. I look at the WNBA differently since being out, I see it from different perspectives. I love the WNBA and am still excited to be here.”