Dorit Kemsley of Beverley Hills Real Housewives, with Paul PK Kemsley - the couple are divorcing | Getty Images

A TV star has revealed she is getting divorced after 10 years despite attempts to reconcile - and described the impact as ‘whiplash’.

Dorit Kemsley has filed for divorce from PK Kemsley to end her 10-year marriage to the 57-year-old English businessman. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

According to PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also requested spousal support and asked a judge to award her sole legal and physical custody of their son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, nine.

The filing comes just after PK was spotted in a passionate embrace with former ‘Amazing Race’ contestant, Shana Wall,

Dorit and PK first announced their separation with posts on their Instagram Stories in May 2024.

They wrote: “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together. We have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and re-evaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children.”

However, in January, she revealed their relationship had deteriorated and PK had mentioned divorce.

During an episode of ‘Real Housewives’, she told castmate Bozoma "Boz" Saint John: “PK and I, we had a four-hour therapy session on Monday. He went in very much with, like, [a] coming to battle [attitude]. So much so in therapy, he throws out, 'This is why I want to divorce and I don't want to be married to this woman.'"

She added in a confessional: “I feel blindsided. Boom, there's a bomb. We were so amicable a few weeks ago, the whiplash is hard to take. I walked out of that therapy session and I thought, 'Oh, no, no, I need to start preparing. I know I need to have a plan for every possible scenario because he's too unpredictable.”